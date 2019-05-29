Though relegated to the designated hitter role for most of the season, Booneville’s Brandon Ulmer, an Arkansas State University signee, has been selected to play in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association’s All Star game.

Ulmer will be a member of the West squad for the double header set of games to be played at Bear Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

Ulmer wasn’t released to play until four games into the season. He suffered an ACL injury that required surgery in the season opening game of football season.

Over the remaining 25 games he hit .338 from the second spot in the order.

Ulmer hit seven doubles, two triples, and a team leading six home runs. He drove in a team high 29 runs and drew 17 walks, second on the team.

Ulmer is the only representative from Conference 3A-4 on the West roster, which will be led by Matt Long, the head coach at Morrilton.

With Ulmer’s selection, there are three Bearcats invited to the games. Carson Ray and Noah Reyes landed spots on the West football roster for a staff that will include their head coach, Scott Hyatt, as an assistant to Brad Harris of Benton. That game will be played at 6 p.m., Saturday, June 23 at Estes Stadium at UCA.