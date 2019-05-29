LITTLE ROCK – Thanks to a proclamation by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, anyone may fish in Arkansas without a fishing license or trout stamp from noon, Friday, June 7, through midnight Sunday night, June 9.

An annual tradition sponsored by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and approved by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Free Fishing Weekend gives many people the opportunity to enjoy the amazing angling The Natural State has to offer.

“At $10.50 a year, Arkansas has one of the least expensive fishing licenses in the country,” said Ben Batten, chief of the AGFC’s Fisheries Division. “But even that fee is waived for this weekend as a way to remove as many barriers as possible to enjoying the outdoors.”

Batten says the weekend is a great time to bring over friends from other states and enjoy some of the angling The Natural State has to offer or to give trout fishing a try, which normally would require an additional trout stamp.

“The first week in June is prime fishing time in Arkansas for all species,” Batten said. “It doesn’t matter if you want to chase bass from a boat, wade for trout in one of our famous tailwater fisheries or just enjoy a relaxing day on the bank waiting for catfish or bream to bite. Arkansas has something for everyone.”