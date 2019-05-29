In less than 24 hours last week Booneville offensive/defensive lineman Ethan Pirraglia was offered two college football scholarships.

Pirraglia, who attended multiple junior days at universities and colleges, was offered a roster spot by Northeastern State University in Talequah, Okla., on Tuesday night and by Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Mo., on Wednesday afternoon.

The later came from Coach Halakilangi (Frank) Muagututi’a from the Division II NCAA program that plays in the Mid-America Athletic Association visited the school.

Notable Lion alumni include Allen Barbre and Rod Smith.

Barbre is currently an NFL free agent lineman who was drafted in the seventh round by the Green Bay Packers in 2007 and who has also played in Seattle, Miami, Philadelphia, and most recently, Denver.

Smith has the second most receptions for an undrafted player in NFL history.

Tuesday night it was the Nighthawks, also from the MIAA, who made the first offer.

Notable NSU players include tackle Michael Bowie, who was drafted by Seattle went on to start as a rookie, winning a Super Bowl title with the Seahawks before moving on to Cleveland and the New York Giants.

Bowie is currently a free agent and hasn’t played since 2016.