On several occasions last season Booneville head football coach Scott Hyatt said Ethan Dobbs may be the best athlete on his football team.

Still, Dobbs got almost no interest from college coaches. That is until the Arkansas Tech University staff saw him in person during a try out a few weeks ago.

Apparently the Wonder Boy staff liked what they saw because Dobbs has not only made the team but, as was announced during Class Night last week, he received scholarship money for both athletics and academics at the Russellville school.

With Dobbs a threat to score virtually every time he touched the football last season offensive coordinator Doc Crowley made sure Dobbs got the football.

Though a receiver by trade, Dobbs ran 16 times, gaining 240 yards, or 15 yards per carry, and scored two touchdowns. He also led the Bearcats in receiving with 17 catches for 325 yards — 19.1 yards per catch — and another eight touchdowns.

Nine kickoff returns netted another 220 yards and a touchdown and he took seven punts back 134 yards and yet another touchdown, again leading the team in both statistics.

Dobbs led the team in interceptions as well with seven, taking them back a combined 167 yards including two more touchdowns to go along with his 34 tackles and 11 pass break ups.

He likely had what looked to be a sure scoop and score of a fumble whistled dead as an incomplete pass in Lamar.

Combined, Dobbs scored 14 touchdowns, had a pair of two-point conversions for 88 total points and accounted for 1,086 all purpose yards as a senior. That was the third best total last year but he had led the team in the statistic as a junior.

For his career Dobbs caught 52 passes for 946 yards and 14 touchdowns. He scored a combined 22 touchdowns and four two-point conversions.

Dobbs is the second Bearcat to draw Tech’s attention. Noah Reyes signed with the Wonder Boys in February.

Dobbs’ class, which graduated last Thursday night, now has eight athletes who will be in college uniforms including Brandon Ulmer and Micahel Hesson in baseball, Aleeah Blanscett in volleyball, and Logan Bradley, Blakley Cobb and Grant Goers in basketball.