After having no boys’ basketball players go on to play college basketball In the history of the program until Logan Bradley signed with Southern Arkansas University earlier this year, the Booneville program is catching up in a hurry.

On Friday, Blakley Cobb signed a letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, followed by Grant Goers inking with Henderson State University.

Both of those schools, along with SAU, are members of the Great American Conference meaning they will transform from teammates into friendly rivals.

Cobb started his basketball career in Lavaca before coming to Booneville prior to his sophomore year. His breakout game, according to Booneville coach Ronnie Denton, came at Charleston when Cobb scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a Booneville upset win. He also took two charges in that game.

After averaging just over 7 points and 5 rebounds that season Cobb had a breakout junior season, averaging 14.3 points and 6 rebounds per game as the Bearcats advanced to the state tournament. But the best was still yet to come.

During his senior season, Cobb scored 38 points against Two Rivers, equaling the single-game record which had been set by Will Swint in 2001. He would go on to help the Cats to a 29-4 record and a quarterfinal berth in the state playoffs.

Cobb leaves Booneville as their all-time leading scorer (1,219 points), rebounder (579) and three-point shooter (135). He is also the season record holder in the latter two categories with 235 and 68 respectively.

Another achievement was that in six games against Waldron, Cobb outscored Bulldog star Payton Brown four times.

Goers split his elementary years between Booneville and Ozark before his father, current LadyCat basketball coach Tim Goers, took the Vilonia coaching position. He was a part of solid Eagles teams during his sophomore and junior years, but when Goers’ wife Amy took the principal’s job in Booneville, Grant Goers was headed back to Bearcat country.

Throughout the season, Goers proved to be not just a scorer, but a great passer and defensive player. Two of his better games last season came against Waldron, when he had 12 points, 19 rebounds and five assists, and his high point game was against Paris when he scored 23 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and again had five assists.

For the season, Grant Goers averaged almost 11 points a game to go with 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He also had 63 steals, breaking the single season record that had been set by Jordan Cobb.

“They pushed each other,” said Tim Goers of his son and Cobb. “Grant would get Blakley to go the gym and they would put their work in.”

These signings bring to eight the number of Booneville’s 2019 graduating class who are going on to play college sports. In addition to the three basketball players, two each from the football and baseball Bearcats and one volleyball player are going to play at the next level. These numbers rival, if not surpass, those of other and larger schools in the area and is certainly the most that any Booneville class has sent.