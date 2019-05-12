ALMA — Chesnee Ellifrits is breaking down her hurdling career in great detail.

The Alma senior can talk hurdles all day; the jumps, the starts. She'll meticulously re-watch every race she participates in, videotaped by her mom, Melissa, over and over again — always finding faults.

But her voice, upbeat and cheery, begins to trail off when asked about her mom.

"She's my best friend. She has sacrificed so much, just to make sure that I have everything," Ellifrits said. "Last summer, we traveled all over the country so I could attend hurdling camps. She spent that money on me, just so I could be the best I could be this year."

One such adventure, a trip last July to the esteemed Ashland University hurdles camp, seemed to leave Melissa feeling more at ease about Chesnee's abilities than her daughter.

"I think it gave me more validation than anything," Melissa Ellifrits said. "I think it gave her confidence in knowing that she does know what she’s doing, and she’s pretty dang good at it.

"I think she gained a lot more from our road trip, too."

Giggling like two sisters, the Ellifritses made the trip to Ashland a memorial one. They found their way to Graceland, the Gateway Arch, West Virginia, Myrtle Beach, the Smokey Mountains and the Cleveland Browns' practice facility.

Hoping to get a glimpse of a certain Browns quarterback, no less.

Of course, no trip to northern Ohio is complete without a venture to the renowned Rock And Roll Hall of Fame as well.

"We have a little bit of gypsy in us I guess," Melissa Ellifrits said. "When life would get too stressful, and we just needed a break, I’d say, 'Pack your bags,' and we would head to the beach. We didn’t have a single reservation, but we would have the best time of our lives. Chesnee’s hurdle camp in Ohio was just an excuse for a road trip.

"We went to Cleveland Browns Stadium, home of Baker Mayfield, and to the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame."

Single mom

It's always been this way. The impromptu road trips, the one-on-one family bonding.

A 1990 graduate of Alma High School, Melissa Ellifrits proudly wears two hats. Chesnee's dad, William, has had very little contact with his daughter.

"He's never been in my life," Chesnee Elliftis said. "I've never had a relationship with him. It's been me, my mom and my sister (Aubree) my whole life. I think that's also motivated me, not just speaking about sports, but life in general — to overcome the odds.

"People with single parents, they have it hard."

The Ellifritses made it work. Melissa, with two young kids to raise, found herself on an army base in North Carolina.

But not for long.

Homeward

Unhappy, and badly in need of a change, Melissa took her girls back to Arkansas, finished school and started teaching school — first at Lavaca for three years, then back to Crawford County where she signed on to teach kindergarten at Alma Primary School.

The struggles were aplenty. But the love?

Chesnee Ellifrits is battling to keep tears of joy from streaming down her face.

Being a successful hurdler, that was the easy part.

"You're a probability. The percentage of your success rate is so low, having no parents verses a single parent," Ellifrits said. "It's so much lower than people that do have both of their parents. (But) I don't think that's necessarily true; I think you can be successful with one parent or two parents.

"I don't think it's really impacted my life as much as people make it out to be."

Athletics

Although Ellifrits never strayed from her academics, she took a liking to hurdles while in junior high.

"I didn't start track until the seventh grade," Ellifrits said. "But I've always played basketball; I've always been an athletic kid."

Alma track coach Zach Jones saw potential in Ellifrits.

"I remember coach Jones saying one time, 'Come see me tomorrow.' They used to make everybody try every single thing in track, and that day, I missed the day for hurdles," Ellifrits said. "He had me go over one hurdle and he said, 'You're a natural.'"

Competition

"It feels good to win," Ellifrits said. "Of course, I think everybody's going to say that. (But) I think I care more about what other people think; not necessarily me ... I want to make my coach proud; I want to make my mom proud.

"Even when I win, and it's not what I think it should be, it's kind of frustrating. But God's given me the ability to do this."

Ellifrits asserted herself as a 100-meter hurdles standout as a sophomore, improving her time in the years to follow.

"I think it's the adrenaline you get before your race," she said. "You know that not everyone can hurdle. And the majority of the people in track can usually run, even if it's a little bit slower than most people.

"But not everybody can hurdle. You have this obstacle in front of you, and you have to get over it. I think it's cool to say that you're a hurdler in general."

Videos don't lie

"It hurts so bad," Ellifrits said. "It's probably the most frustrating thing, especially when you don't run your best race. You look up there and think, 'My best time would have beaten that time.'

"I think it just motivates me more to compete and run my best race."

Win or lose, and losing is part of athletics, Ellifrits spends hours dissecting video from her mom's phone.

"My mom records every single race that I have, so I'll re-watch it about a thousand times," Ellifrits said. "I'll watch every little detail. What most (people) can't see, I can see where I'm messing up at.

"It's really frustrating."

'Dr. Chesnee'

Last month, Ellifrits, with her mom and sister looking on, as well as family, signed a letter of intent to run track at Lyon College.

This isn't the SEC. But that's not why Chesnee Ellifrits is going to college. The girl close friends and family refer to as "Honey" wants to be a doctor.

"She watches brain surgeries on her phone for fun," Melissa Ellifrits said. "Seeing flesh, blood and injuries doesn’t bother her. She actually wants to see it. Chesnee has always been really smart. She loved books and was reading in preschool. She has wanted to be a doctor since she was little.

"She even had a white laboratory coat with 'Dr. Chesnee' on it. I still have it saved for her."

Green and gold

"I think everything I've done, not necessarily just track, but everything I've competed in, it's cool to be able to represent Alma — just because of the opportunities they give you," Ellifrits said. "A lot of schools don't have those opportunities, so I out there with my head held high, showing that God's given me the ability to do whatever I am doing, such as hurdles."

"She has always been just a really cool kid," Melissa Ellifrits said. "She can seem somewhat stoic and emotionless, but then hilarious without even trying to be."