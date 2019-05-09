For the next three nights following Northside's win in its regular-season finale, senior Kaitlyn Gilkey wasn't sure if her Lady Bear soccer career would continue.

After defeating Southside on Friday, Gilkey and her teammates had to wait on the outcome of Monday's game between Mount St. Mary and Little Rock Central to determine if Northside was going to get into the 6A State Tournament. A Mount St. Mary win put the Lady Bears into state for the second straight season.

"I was definitely anxious, but Mount St. Mary was the third seed and we were competing with Central for sixth. ... Statistically, (Mount St. Mary) should win and they should have come out on top and they did, and so I wasn't super anxious, but there was definitely that 'what-if,'" Gilkey said.

"I was really excited (when Mount St. Mary won). I was prepared for Southside mentally, like that was my last high school game, but knowing I have at least one more (game), it felt really good."

Now Gilkey and the Lady Bears hope that it's not a short stay at state.

The Lady Bears, the No. 6 seed from the 6A-Central, will face No. 3 6A-West seed Fayetteville at 4 p.m. in Conway. It will be even more meaningful for Gilkey because the game will take place at Hendrix College, where Gilkey signed to play soccer next season.

"This team, we have a lot of talent, we have a lot of young talent, and I think that if we can compete like I know we can compete, we can do really good," Gilkey said. "In the next several years, they're going to be really good and I have no doubt that they'll keep on making it (back to state)."

Gilkey, a three-year starter who primarily plays forward but has also played center-mid, leads the Lady Bears with a career-high 16 goals to go along with five assists. She scored four of those goals in one game, against Van Buren.

"In years past, I really haven't shot from outside the box or separated myself to get a good shot from far away, and so this year I've really worked on that," Gilkey said. "That's how a lot of my goals have came was from shooting from like the 20 (yard line) or the 15 outside and when the keeper's not ready."

And as a senior, Gilkey has made it a point to be more vocal.

"I really have stepped up as a leader," she said. "The past couple of years, I really wasn't the most talkative, like I didn't really tell people what to do but this year I'm a captain, and I've kind of had to step up and show the freshmen what they need to do and the returning players how to lead by example."

Gilkey first played soccer at the age of three. She participated in other sports, like basketball and volleyball, but felt soccer was the best for her.

"I was a really athletic kid but I wasn't really into those sports and I really love soccer, so I just kind of stuck with it," she said.

"I like the bond that you have with your team and I like the way it feels whenever you score a goal against a team you have to work really hard. ... It's like the underdog has a chance to win basically."

Northside coach Mauricio Maciel expresses appreciation over Gilkey's passion for soccer.

"She absolutely loves the sport and respects the sport, and when you respect the sport and love it, coaches never have to ask you to practice hard and try to get better on a daily basis," Maciel said.

"Kaitlyn was always trying to get better personally, but would try to make everyone around her better as well. There are no words to express how much she will be missed next season. As a person, she does not let anything bring her down and makes the best out of the worst situation."

Gilkey, who plans to major in biology at Hendrix, is eager to be playing at her future home field on Thursday. She's also determined not to end her Lady Bear career there, as Northside lost its opening-round game at state in Gilkey's junior season.

Not to mention getting the opportunity to play at least one more game with her younger sister, sophomore fullback Avery Gilkey.

"I know that the mistakes we made last year, we can correct and if we work hard enough, I know that we can win state," Kaitlyn Gilkey said.