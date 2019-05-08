Brooklyn Zarlingo’s best bet to win an event at the state Class 3A track meet in Green Forest last Tuesday seemed to be in the pole vault, with her backup being in the long jump. Her performances in each event were consistently among the tops in the classification.

Zarlingo won the long jump — by a quarter of an inch — and for a time it appeared that she had pulled off a double championship as she and two others all cleared 9-10 in the pole vault. The Booneville super sophomore won a jump-off and at the time it appeared that it was for the win.

But it turned out that the jump-off was for a second place ribbon, as Lani Lanier of Genoa Central had cleared the 9-10 height in fewer attempts and so was declared the winner.

However, Zarlingo will still go to the Meet of Champions this Saturday at Lake Hamilton High School by virtue of her long jump of 16 feet, 8 inches which edged Kaitlin Hunnicutt of Two Rivers by 1/4 inch.

Zarlingo added a fourth place in the triple jump with a leap of an even 34 feet, and just missed points in the 300 hurdles with a 9th place finish (52.60). She and freshman Hayley Lunsford each cleared 4-6 in the high jump, but did not place.

Zarlingo scored all 22 of Booneville’s points in the girls’ meet, good for an 11th place tie.

The 4x400 meter relay won their heat in 4:44.19, chopping 13 seconds off their time in the district meet, but came up a second short of scoring points. The team was composed of Heaven Sanchez, Joleigh Tate, Keara Ross and Lunsford. The 4x100 team of Ross, Sanchez, Tate and Baylee Moses had the misfortune of dropping the baton and did not finish.

Senior Marcus Nichols and freshman Randon Ray had the top performances for the boys’ team. Nichols threw the discus 126 feet, 10 inches for third place in the event, while Ray scored a personal best in the pole vault at 12 feet even, also placing third.

The 4x400 relay of Ty Goff, Ray, Rocky Ross and Evan Schlinker placed fourth in 3:44.19. Nate Riley was seventh in the high jump at 6 feet even while Goff completed the Booneville scoring with an 8th place finish in the 800 meters with a personal best of 2:11.92. The Bearcats scored 20 points in all to tie for 13th.

Three Bearcat performances were good for 9th place, just out of the points. The 4x100 relay comprised of Andrew Robertson, Schlinker, Ray and Ross ran a 46.37, while Noah Reyes threw the shot 41’ 6 3/4” and Ethan Dobbs triple jumped 41’ 11 1/4”.

London Lee finished 12th in the 1600 meters after being close to the early pace. He finished in 5:36.9. Ray qualified for the finals in the 110-meter hurdles but stumbled over one just past halfway and did not finish.

Zarlingo will have her moment at the Meet of Champions when she competes in the long jump at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Lake Hamilton High School, near Hot Springs.