On April 30, I opened my Facebook app and saw that it had been exactly one year since former Log Cabin Democrat sports editor David McCollum’s passing.

It still is odd to think about that David is gone because he was so present in the office.

No long after David passed, I spoke at a weekly Kiwanis Club meeting and I made the statement that it didn’t matter if I got as many awards as David accumulated. It still doesn’t.

I want to be able to leave a legacy that David left at the Log Cabin with the number of people he covered and the people he knew.

I’ve had several people come up to me and tell me stories about David and I’m still amazed by how many people he knew and how many lives his writings touched.

Because I’ve been reporting on sports for just seven years this fall, including the last four at the Log Cabin, I haven’t gotten to gain the stories that McCollum had.

And, that’s OK because David and I are not the same person.

While I was essentially David’s protege, he passed on numerous amounts of knowledge, including how to be a better storyteller.

When I’ve looked back on some of the articles I’ve written when I was a budding reporter for The Echo at the University of Central Arkansas, I kind of cringe at how I wrote things.

Of course, seven years of experience will help get better and I may look at my writings seven years from now and cringe at what I write now.

I’m not a perfect reporter and probably will never be.

I’ve heard people get upset because their school hasn’t gotten enough coverage and I understand that.

There is 11 total sports playing schools in the county with each of those schools playing a plethora of sports.

Unfortunately, things are going to have to be missed in order to get other things in, especially since I am the lone sports reporter on staff.

But, David always handled things with class. Yes, he did get frustrated and there were several things that were understandably reasonable to be frustrated about.

David didn’t often get frustrated though. He was always smiling and joking with us other reporters in the office as well as other colleagues.

So, when he passed away last April 30, it was a shock to us all at the Log Cabin.

A guy, a mentor, a coworker that we had worked with was now gone and would no longer physically show up to the office, but David’s legacy has lived on.

I’ve heard about people telling me the stories David wrote about them.

I’ve heard the impact David has had on this community.

It’s all great to hear. This is what I want for myself.

I may never make it 50 years in the newspaper business because who knows how long physical newspapers will be around with the way technology has moved and I have 43 years left to reach that mark.

I do know that I love telling stories. I love watching games, looking at the stats and seeing why a team won or lost.

It has become commonplace even when it’s a professional game that I just watched on TV or picked up the boxscore.

It’s easy to watch a game, find the pivotal moment and then formulate what questions I would ask the coaches about the occurrences if I were the one interviewing them.

As I’m writing this, I have the Cubs and Cardinals game on and it’s tied 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Cardinals went up 5-1 and then the Cubs’ Taylor Davis tied the game with a grand slam.

Whatever happens to be the outcome of this game, the turning point will come after this inning.

David told me that when I write about games, focus on the turning point.

While that seems so simple to understand, when I first started this, I was just trying to tell the story of what happened during the game, not that the turning point was the most important.

But, even that little thing that he said that should have been so simple to understand was lost as a young reporter and I would still likely not be writing this way if not for that statement.

David’s wealth of knowledge was extremely beneficial.

I just wish he were around to ask more questions and to share more stories.

David is still quite missed.