Van Buren overcame a four-goal deficit the first time they played Heritage. But Tuesday night, injuries, a sluggish start and some bad luck cost the team a chance to pad its playoff seeding.

The War Eagles' 5-2 victory dropped Van Buren to 6-5 in the 6A-West. The Pointers still control their own fate, however, with three games left.

"Things didn't go our way on Tuesday," Van Buren coach Nathan Almond said. "Heritage played well, and we are a little banged up, which makes for a bad combination."

The Pointers host Har-Ber today and celebrate Senior Night on Tuesday against Bentonville West.

After snapping a three-game slide with wins over Bentonville and Fayetteville, the Pointers were rolling heading into the Heritage game.

"Nobody played well on Tuesday, but our back line was very effective against Bentonville and Fayetteville last week," Almond said. "They are all healthy and moving well and our outside backs were really able to push high and be an integral part of offense against Fayetteville last Friday.

"We need that same production tomorrow against Har-Ber."

Northside

Remember Northside's 1-2 start to the 6A-Central? They don't.

The Grizzlies beat Conway on Tuesday, 2-1, for its seventh victory in eight games.

Bryant has clinched a playoff berth, and Northside and Catholic — both 8-3 — are on the cusp.

In Tuesday's victory, Christian Chavez scored the first goal in Northside's win, and the junior set up Luis Paredes with the go-ahead goal with nearly 30 minutes left in regulation.

"That's when you want to start having your team get better going into the playoffs, which is what happened last year and I like us going into the playoffs," Northside coach Mauricio Maciel said. "These guys are starting to come along and have more trust in each other."

The Grizzlies (12-5) end the season against three teams currently battling to get into post-season play, beginning with today's trip to North Little Rock.

Northside will celebrate Senior Night on Tuesday against Cabot.

The Lady Bears are among four teams chasing a playoff berth in the top-heavy 6A-Central. Northside, North Little Rock and Central are 3-8 in conference play.

Conway (11-0), Bryant (10-1) and Mount St. Mary (8-3) are in. Cabot (4-7) is close to clinching.

Four teams, including 2-9 Southside, are chasing the final two playoff spots.

Greenwood

The Greenwood Lady Bulldogs are close. Really close.

But close in the 5A-West may not be enough to get to the state tournament.

Greenwood dropped its fourth one-goal match in league play Tuesday to Siloam Springs. In fact, the team dropped two 1-0 decisions to the Panthers this season.

Coach Tyler Woods' Greenwood boys squad heads to 3-8 Beebe today before closing the season at home Tuesday with Alma.

But the real game on the schedule, providing they beat the Badgers and Airedales, will come a week from today when they head for Greenbrier.

The Bulldogs (8-9, 5-6) dropped a 6-1 decision to Siloam Springs (13-4, 9-2).

Woods, in his first season as the team's coach, credits his players for staying loyal to the game thanks to those who coached them before he got there.

"This is a credit to all the coaches they've had in the past," Woods said. "From Dr. Johnson, coaching them when they were in pee wees, to the RVCA coaches, from (Luke) Shoemaker to (Andrew) Post ... they've had the tools. When I got here they had the tools."

Clarksville

The Lady Panthers' Odalis Garcia scored three goals in last Friday's key 4-3 win over Berryville to clinch the No. 4 seed heading into Tuesday's regional contest. Autumn Miller added another goal in the victory.

Clarksville (11-6, 5-3) dropped its final conference game Tuesday at Prairie Grove, 2-1.

Garcia leads the team with 20 goals.

Coach Bryan Qualls' boys squad capped the final conference match with a 2-0 win over Prairie Grove to wrap up the No. 3 seed. Pa Sei and yah Seheh accounted for the team's offense. Juan Alvarado added an assists.

The Panthers (10-4-1, 6-2) finished their home slate with a 4-1 win over Berryville. Sei had goals in the win, giving him a dozen for the season.

Both the girls and boys can clinch a state playoff berth with wins Tuesday. Qualls said the team's won't know their regional opponents until after the dust settles today.

Southside

It's been a season of near-misses for first-year coach Bijan Timjani and the Southside Mavericks.

But the Mavs can still slip into the playoffs if they win some late matches. The Mavs, coming off a 2-1 loss to Bryant, host Catholic today at Rowland Stadium.

Catholic and Northside boast 8-3 conference marks, two games behind first place Bryant (10-1).

Southside, and Cabot (4-7) are on the doorstep, and North Little Rock (3-8) is still mathematically alive.