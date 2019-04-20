The Southside Lady Mavericks dropped a tough decision to North Little Rock Friday on PKs.

North Little Rock's Paige Cordell slipped one past Melanie Rice for what proved to be the game-winner in a 2-1 victory.

Rice, who was flawless during regulation, also scored Southside's lone PK goal.

The Charging Wildcats (10-7, 3-7) took a 1-0 lead on Rylee Ellis' PK goal.

Senior Hannah Schmidt had her attempt blocked. Rice, meanwhile, made a nice save of Sophie Nash's PK attempt, then tied the match with her goal.

North Little Rock's Anna Paige Johnston hit the post, Southside's Morrea Kleck misfired on her attempt, and the Charging Wildcats' Clara Sullivan missed.

Southside freshman Abby Holycross failed on her attempt, giving Cordell a chance to spoil the Mavericks' night.

The Mavs (2-10-1, 2-8) travel to Bryant on Tuesday.

Southside 4, NLR 0

The Mavericks found some offense in the second half of Friday's match with North Little Rock. A lot of it, in fact.

The Mavericks scored three times in a six-minute span to pull away from the Charging Wildcats, 4-0, at Jim Rowland Stadium.

The Mavericks (5-9, 4-6) dominated the first half in time of possession. But it wasn't until junior Bryan Ramirez curled one past keeper Mason Burns for the lone goal of the first half.

Southside keeper Salomon Amador played well in the victory.

Meanwhile, Brandon Nguyen's goal at the 22:34 mark of the second half put the Mavericks up 2-0. Less than a minute later, Alex Mendoza found the back of the net for a 3-0 lead.

Senior Chris Orellana got into the scoring column with 16:25 left for a 4-0 cushion.