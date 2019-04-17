Magazine’s baseball team, which features at least seven freshman or sophomores in its starting lineup, continued to have growing pains last week as they dropped two conference games games.

Westside 14 Rattlers 2

The Rattlers actually outhit the Rebels 7-6 in Monday’s game but the Rattlers also committed five errors, walked 10 batters, hit four more batters.

Westside took a 1-0 lead on a single by Tanner Bryant in the first after Michael Boersma hit Dakota Beavers leading off the game.

The Rattlers tied it in the bottom of the inning on a double by Josh Brackett that scored Dan Witt, who had singled, and moved Brady Watson, who had walked, to third.

Bryant got out of the inning with back-to-back strike outs — he had 13 in five innings.

The Rebels used a walk, a hit batter, an error and a sacrifice fly by Peyton Estep to go up 2-1 in the third.

It was 4-1 when the Rattlers committed a two-out error in the fourth and it would be 6-1 before the inning ended.

Reese Nietert got the first two hitters in the fourth and had a two strike count on the third batter before four walks and a couple of Rebels hits forced a change.

It was 10-1 when the ending ended with Tim Stephens throwing behind a runner for the final out.

Watson doubled home Witt — he and Brackett both had two hit games — in the bottom of the inning to make it 10-2 but the Rebels put four more on the board in the sixth.

Hector 15 Rattlers 0

Michael Boersma led off the game with a single but it would be the onloy Rattler hit of the day.

Hector scored 10 times against Boersma and Reese Nietert in the bottom of the first inning and went on to end the game in three innings.

Besides Boersma, who also drew a walk, the only Rattler base runners were Haden Littleton and Zach Sloan, who were aboard via a base on balls.