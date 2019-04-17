The Bearcats and Eagles had a 15-minute delay in getting started Tuesday due to only one umpire being on site in Paris but once they got started the Bearcats wasted no time.

Playing with head coach Darby Ulmer away due to a medical issue, Arron Kimes and the Bearcats (13-7, 9-3 Conference 3A-4) led 6-0 after a half inning and 14-0 after two and a half on the way to a 14-2 five inning win.

Cam Brasher drove in four runs for the Bearcats and Brasher, Michael Hesson and Ethan Dobbs all had two hit games.

Hesson (2-4) went the distance for his second straight win.

While the Bearcats were winning both Lamar and Perryville were losing their games to Atkins and Fountain Lake, respectively. That leaves Lamar 7-5 in conference play, Perryville 7-4, Atkins 10-2 and Fountain Lake 9-2.

Rattlers 18 Mulberry 7

Magazine won its first game of the season but not before falling behind 6-2 then scoring 16 times in the fourth and fifth innings.

The Rattlers scored five times with two out in the fourth to take the lead for good.

Michael Boersma drove in three runs.

Paris 7, 3

Lady Cats 0, 0

The Lady Cats played a pair of five inning games in Paris Tuesday, one regularly schedule and one that was rescheduled from Thursday in anticipation of inclement weather.

Paris won the first game with a no-hitter by Sydney Ward and the second game with Jadyn Hart allowing one hit, which was by Brooklyn Zarling.