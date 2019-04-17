Almost every home run Blakely Cobb has hit in his Bearcat career has been greeted with good-natured sarcasm from his teammates.

Cobb’s homers have been tainted because of the opponent, where the game was played, or even the score at the time in the game.

That wasn’t the case Friday when Cobb hit a solo home run — his second this year — with two down in the top of the sixth inning to give the Bearcats a 2-1 lead, which Cobb then protected with two more innings of shutout pitching.

Cobb had gotten out of a bases loaded jam after taking over for Carson Ray in the fifth. He worked a 1-2-3 sixth and got around a leadoff single in the seventh.

After Ray and Fountain Lake’s Jake Turner matched zeroes for three innings, the Cobras got to Ray for a run in the bottom of the fourth after a leadoff walk to Sawyer Webb.

In the fifth the Bearcats got a leadoff double from Cam Brasher and Brasher eventually scored on a fly ball by Ethan Dobbs.

The Bearcats left a man in scoring position in that inning and also twice had the third out of the inning recorded at the plate.

Bearcats 11 Lamar 8

Michael Hesson, who has drawn the toughest pitching assignments this season with nothing to show for it on the right hand side of the record needed a win, badly.

Not without a nervous moment or two but he got it in an 11-8 Bearcat win over Lamar at the Billy Kiersey Baseball/Softball Complex Tuesday.

The Bearcats would score in every inning in support of Hesson (1-4), starting with the first when Carson Ray singled to score Gabe Fennell, who had singled to open the game and stolen one of three bases he swiped on the day.

In the second Cam Brasher singled, might have been picked off but instead recorded a stolen base and went to third when the pickoff throw got away. Brasher scored on a ground ball by Randon Ray. Jacob Herrera singled and later scored on a wild pitch ball four by Ike Pelts and it was 3-0.

After Carson Ray and Fennell turned a line drive into an inning ending double play in the top of the third the Bearcats tacked on a run on a Brasher single and proceeded to load the bases but did no more damage, settling for a 4-0 lead.

Pelts belted a home run against Hesson in the top of the fourth to make it 4-1 but the Bearcats got three in the bottom of the inning.

Brandon Ulmer and Carson Ray drew walks from Zach West and an error allowed Blakely Cobb to reach to load the bases to start the home fourth but West got Hesson to ground out with a force at home then got an infield fly off the bat of Brasher before Randon Ray cleared the bases with a double to make it 7-1.

An error in the Lamar fifth was followed by a two run double by West and a run scoring single by Pelts to trim the Bearcat lead to 7-4.

Again the Bearcats answered in the bottom of the inning as Ulmer delivered a two run triple to make it 9-4 after Ethan Dobbs bunted his way aboard and Fennell (3-for-4) singled and it was. Ulmer was thrown out trying to score on a fly ball to end the inning.

After Hesson kept it a five run game in the sixth — Brasher threw out Wyatt Ruble trying to steal — the Bearcats tacked on two more. A two out bunt single by Dobbs scored one run and a single by Fennell made it 11-4.

Lamar made it interesting in the seventh. After a walk and a triple by Brady James, Hesson was lifted. West greeted Cobb with a double and Pelts singled with one down. A fly ball by Justin Dillard made it 11-7 but there were two down.

A Ruble single cut it to 11-8 before Cobb got pinch hitter Jerron Massengale to pop out softly to Herrera at first to end it.