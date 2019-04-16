With Gabe Fennell throwing a complete game and recording three hits in four trips to the plate, Booneville beat rival Ozark 15-3 in a nonconference game Monday in Franklin County.

The Bearcats (12-7) jumped to a 7-0 lead in the first inning and stayed in command the rest of the way. A five inning third made it 12-2.

Jacob Herrera also had three hits on the day as the Bearcats pounded Hillbilly (12-9) pitching for 17 hits. Carson Ray, who doubled twice, drove in three runs and Brandon Ulmer, Herrera and Dobbs all drove in two.

Eddie Graham had two of the three hits Fennell allowed.

Hackett 6 Magazine 5

The Rattlers (0-8) took a 5-4 lead to the seventh but had outfielders collide, a squeeze bunt against a drawn in infield tie the game and a foul pop out to first score the winner as the plate was vacated.

Brady Watson had a two hit game for the Rattlers and Ethan Slavens had two hits and picked up the win in relief for the Hornets (3-9).