Bearcats remain in hunt for regional tournament

The Bearcats, who will be hosting the 3A Region 1 Tournament next month, needed a conference win badly Tuesday to stay in contention for one of the four spots in the field.

They followed up an 11-8 win over the Lamar Warriors on Tuesday by completing the regular season sweep of conference frontrunning Fountain Lake 2-1 Friday to improve to 8-3 in 3A-4 play and 11-7 overall.

Fountain Lake ended the week 8-2 in conference play, and Atkins was 9-2 after last week, but the Cobras swept the Red Devils. Lamar entered the week 7-4 in league play and Perryville began this week at 7-3.

The conference played a double round robin during the regular season and does not hold a season ending tournament so he top four teams will play in the regional tournament May 2-4.

The remaining conference schedule involving the five teams is:

• April 16: Bearcats at Paris; Fountain Lake at Perryville; Atkins at Lamar

• April 19: Atkins at Perryville

• April 22: Lamar at Fountain Lake

• April 23: Bearcats at Perryville (DH); Atkins at Jessieville; Fountain Lake at Paris

• April 26: Lamar at Two Rivers; Fountain Lake at Jessieville