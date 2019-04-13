Blakley Cobb hit a go-ahead solo home run in the sixth inning Friday and the Booneville Bearcats handed Fountain Lake their second Conference 3A-4 loss of the season.

The Cobras last lost in league play to the Bearcats, 11-10 in an 8-inning game on March 8, but this time it was a pitcher’s duel in the complex in Jessieville, with the Bearcats winning 2-1.

The Bearcats (11-7, 7-3) had tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth.

Carson Ray started the game for the Bearcats before giving way to Cobb (3-0). Jake Turner went the distance and took the loss for the Cobras (13-4, 8-2).

Softball

The Lady Cats (9-6, 5-4) fell behind the Lady Cobras 6-0 and were down 6-5 unit a 17-run sixth inning in a 22-6 win that keeps Fountain Lake winless at 0-9 and 0-8.

Haley Gray, Keara Ross, Brooke Turner and Hayley Lunsford all had three runs batted in in support of Brooklyn Zarlingo.