Note: This is the second of four profiles of this year’s UAFS Lions Athletics Hall of Fame inductees leading up to Sunday’s Lions Athletics Hall Of Fame Dinner.

Whether it is a warm smile, a specially prepared bag of snacks or a loud cheer from the stands, UAFS student-athletes over the years have experienced the love and the heartfelt support of loyal fan and booster Mary Beth Sudduth.

Sudduth is one of four members of the 2019 UAFS Lions Athletics Hall of Fame Class who will be officially inducted during an induction dinner at 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Stubblefield Center. She’ll be joined by former men’s basketball player Sonny Weems, former volleyball player Heidi Luks-Stojanovic and former women’s basketball coach Louis Whorton.

For 23 years and counting, Sudduth has been a friend of the UAFS athletics program, often working behind the scenes to help make student-athletes’ experiences ones they will cherish for the rest of their lives.

She has contributed financially to support the addition of men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis to the sports offerings at UAFS, allowing more student-athletes the opportunity to play at the collegiate level. She has served on advisory committees within the athletics department, like Numa Statue Committee, the UAFS Lions Hall of Fame Committee and the Lions Athletics Booster Club.

Sudduth has organized banquets to honor student-athletes, organized social events and provided snack bags for student-athletes traveling to away games and tournaments.

She and her husband, Carr Racop, hardly ever miss a home athletic event and have logged thousands of miles traveling across the country following UAFS teams competing in regional and national tournaments, too.

“MaryBeth is like a mother to me. She has been my friend, my mentor, my sounding block since the moment we became friends,” UAFS volleyball coach Jane Sargent said. “I consider her to be one of the strongest, kindest, wisest, most-accomplished people I have ever met. Every day I strive to be half the woman she is, and every day I thank God for putting her in my life. We are all truly blessed to have such a champion in our corner here at UAFS.”

Along with her steadfast support of the athletics program, Sudduth also served the university for nine years as an administrator.

A lawyer with years of experience in private practice, as a juvenile court judge and as Assistant Attorney General in the Criminal Division of the Arkansas Attorney General’s office and with experience in higher education as Executive Assistant to the President of Henderson State University and Associate Director of the Arkansas Department of Higher Education, Sudduth served as Executive Vice Chancellor at UAFS until her retirement in 2005.

As legal advisor, Sudduth helped draft legislation that enabled Westark College to become a “unique community college,” allowing it to offer both associate degrees and a limited number of bachelor’s degrees. She was also instrumental in the transition of Westark College to UAFS and in the transition from a two-year college to a four-year university.