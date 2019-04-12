The defending Class 1A state runner-up Concord Lady Pirates erupted for 35 runs in their 1A-5 doubleheader home bout with Shirley Monday afternoon, winning both contests by tallies of 15-0 and 20-0 to remain unbeaten in league play with the postseason steadily approaching.

In Game 1, Concord used a seven-run first inning to open the door for eight more in the second and third frames, scattering ten hits in the process. Junior Hailey Stanford led from the dish with a two-for-two performance, scoring three runs while drawing a walk. Sophomore Nikki Duke followed with a 1-for-2 showing, driving in a run with a triple, getting help from junior Carlee Stair, who drove in three runs and doubled. Stanford was the victorious pitcher, striking out five while only allowing one hit.

The Lady Pirate offense kept their consistency going in Game 2, scoring 20 runs on nine hits, scoring nine in the opening inning and seven in the third. Senior Maggie Helms went 3-for-4 with an one run and an impressive seven RBI, as junior Annalise Cornett scored three and drove home three. Duke concluded the day by going 1-for-3 with two runs, shutting down the Lady Blue Devil offense to the tune of three strikeouts and one hit for the victory in the circle.

With the victories, Concord improves to 18-1 overall and 10-0 in conference play, traveling to Sharp County yesterday to take on the Cave City Cavewomen before traveling to Wonderview on Monday in more 1A-5 conference action, hosting Salem (11-0-1) on Tuesday and making the trek to Bald Knob (12-4) on Thursday.