After having taken the field for a regulation game once this season, the Magazine Rattlers played conference games on consecutive days last week, then played twice on Saturday in the Logan County Classic they hosted.

The Rattlers lost the road games at Lavaca and Mountainburg to fall to 0-3 going into the Logan County Classic they hosted Saturday. The also dropped both games Saturday, but made strides in the second game, before falling to County Line for the second time this season.

Classic

Brady Watson had two hit games in both games for the Rattlers. Watson followed a Dan Witt single in the first and he doubled in the third against Paris.

Cam Raggio and Haden Littleton also both singled in the second as the Rattlers managed five hits against the Eagles.

Littleton also had a big hit in the second game, a two run single in the top of the fourth that got the Rattlers within 3-2 of a team they lost to 17-0 in their season opener.

Magazine actually had six hits in that game with Tim Stephens, Raggio and Boersma joining Littleton and Watson with hits.

After the Rattlers closed to within a run the Indians scored four times in the bottom of the third against Reese Nietert, two because a two out error prolonged the inning.

That was one of two errors in the game behind Nietert and starter Josh Brackett, after the Rattlers committed five in the first game behind Boersma and Watson.

Lavaca 16 Rattlers 1

Magazine actually took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning at Pinnacle Field, but the Golden Arrows scored 13 times in the bottom of the second.

Magazine’s run came home on a single by Ryan Robinson. Daniel Witt had singled and moved to second when Cameron Raggio was hit by a pitch.

The Arrows ended the game with three runs in the third.

Mountainburg 12 Rattlers 0

The Rattlers and Dragons were scoreless for two innings before Mountainburg pushed across a run in the third.

The Dragons scored 11 times in the fourth.

Magazine had three hits. Dan Witt and Michael Boersma both singled to open the game but would be stranded at second and third. Cameron Raggio had a fourth inning single.