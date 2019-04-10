Putting a loss to Atkins behind them quickly, Booneville entered the Magazine tournament a day earlier than expected after wet grounds postponed their game at Jessieville on Friday. They instead found themselves opposite the host Lady Rattlers that same night and put on an offensive show.

Shelby Posey thumped two home runs, Baylee Moses added two triples and Brooke Turner and Brooklyn Zarlingo had one three-bagger each as the LadyCats backed up the no-hit pitching of Zarlingo with a 17-0 win. Zarlingo fanned 10 batters and allowed only two runners to reach, one on a dropped third strike and the other on a hit batter.

That put them opposite Lavaca on Saturday morning and as the time limit loomed the LadyCats had a 6-0 lead thanks to another Posey homer and another shot that hit the top of the fence for an RBI double. But the Golden Arrows, aided by a changed call at second base and a couple of errors, rallied all the way back to tie the game and send it to a tiebreaker. That didn’t settle things and the teams had to play a second tiebreaking inning; the LadyCats racked up three runs and held LHS to two to pull out the 11-10 victory.

The LadyCats were to have played Mansfield in the semifinals but the weather intervened and the rest of the tournament was called off. Posey finished 5-for-7 for the tournament with three home runs, seven RBI and six runs scored. The junior has six home runs for the season, tying Haley Chambers’ school record set in 2005.

LadyCats 17 Magazine 0

Brooklyn Zarlingo motored all the way around to third on a Magazine throwing error leading off the game and was promptly sent home by Baylee Moses, who singled to right. Shelby Posey then ripped a 2-2 pitch from Taryn Leslie well over the fence in center field. They weren’t done yet as Brooke Turner drilled one off the left-field fence on one bounce for a triple; Joleigh Tate then walked and stole second before Haley Gray sent both runners plateward with a single. Zarlingo then struck out four batters in the first, with Emily Staton reaching on a dropped third strike.

The LadyCats added three in the second. Moses smacked a triple but was thrown out at the plate on a Posey grounder. But after Turner singled, the Magazine center fielder dropped a Tate fly ball and Posey scored. Tate advanced to second on a wild throw by the shortstop and Gray once again was clutch, bringing both runners in with a double. They got two more in the third as Moses picked up and RBI with a groundout that scored Kasidey Thompson and then Posey singled Zarlingo in.

Booneville ended it in the fourth as Gray reached on an error and went to second on a Hayley Lunsford hit. Thompson also reached on an error, loading the bases, and after Hannah Gregory was hit by a pitch to drive in one run, Zarlingo cleared the bases with a triple into the right-field corner. Moses followed suit, smacking one off the center-field fence on a bounce and Posey put the finishing touches on the game with a drive that just cleared the right-center field fence. After Staton reached again when Zarlingo hit her with a pitch, the Booneville sophomore struck out the next two and a tap back to the circle ended it.

Posey joined Ashdon Ross and Whitney Tatum in recent memory as LadyCats to thump two home runs in a game, finishing with five RBI; Gray drove in four, with Zarlingo and Moses bringing in three each. Zarlingo faced two more than the minimum and struck out a career-high 10 batters while not letting anything be hit out of the infield.

LadyCats 11 Lavaca 10

Booneville manufactured two runs without a hit in the first. Brooklyn Zarlingo walked and went to third on a pair of wild pitches, then Baylee Moses also took a base on balls and stole second. Zarlingo scored on Beth Ann May’s third wild pitch of the inning and Moses came in when Brooke Turner grounded to deep short.

The next run came in the third and was most definitely not manufactured as Shelby Posey, on a 3-2 count and after fouling a pair off, swatted a May pitch over the right-field fence for her third homer of the tournament. Meanwhile, Zarlingo had pitched her way out of two jams and struck out four in the first three innings. The LadyCats seemingly put it away by scoring three runs after two were out in the fifth and the time limit of 70 minutes running out. Zarlingo doubled off the fence in right and stole third, then Moses, after fouling a 2-2 pitch off, took the next one over the second baseman for an RBI. Posey then came within inches of her second home run of the game; the ball hit the top of the fence in dead center field and she settled for an RBI double. A Turner single brought her in, but the fun was just beginning.

It started innocently enough, with a walk to Lindsey Morgan that was followed by a strikeout of Morgan Taylor by Zarlingo. But then the key play ensued as Brianna Winchester hit one in the hole that Posey made a diving stop on. She flipped to Hayley Lunsford at second for an apparent forceout. After Lavaca questioned the play and the umpires had a conference, the base umpire changed the call to safe. Sierra Lamb’s single brought in Morgan and the next two batters walked, forcing in a run.

Then Lunsford had a grounder get through her for an error as another run came in, but Turner cut down Lamb trying to score, which proved to be a critical play. Kinzie-Jo Brown followed with a two-RBI single. She was forced out at second by May with the tying run scoring and Zarlingo then hit Morgan with a pitch. Taylor then struck out but Joleigh Tate couldn’t hang on and the winning run was at third, but Zarlingo got Winchester to ground out to end the inning.

Thus challenged, Booneville responded with two in the sixth, the time limit having passed and tiebreaker rules in effect. Tate was at second when Haley Gray laid down a bunt. The throw was off the mark and Tate scored, and Kasidey Thompson followed with an RBI single one out later. A Lavaca error on a ball hit by Zarlingo got runners to second and third, but there they stayed and Lavaca got them back in the bottom of the inning with Jessica Flanagan and Brown picking up the RBIs.

Thus a double tiebreaker ensued, with Zarlingo being put on third and Moses on second. May intentionally walked Posey, but then uncorked her seventh wild pitch of the game with Zarlingo coming in. Turner followed with a single to score Moses and an error on the third baseman on the throw plated Posey. Lavaca fought back once again with each of their two designated runners scoring, one on a sacrifice fly and another on an RBI single, but Winchester’s sacrifice attempt with one out was popped up and caught by Tate, and Lamb grounded back to Zarlingo to finally end it after two hours and 17 minutes.

Posey was 2-for-3, driving in three runs and scoring two; Turner also knocked in three runs with Zarlingo and Moses crossing the plate three times. It took a lot of overcoming adversity for the LadyCats to pull out the decision; Zarlingo struck out six batters and had only one wild pitch while May, though striking out 14, hurt herself with seven wild pitches.

Atkins 11 LadyCats 0

A leadoff single by Brooklyn Zarlingo got things going but she was left at first. Both teams got out of jams in the second; Brooke Turner led off the LadyCat half of the second with a single and went to second on a Joleigh Tate sacrifice. Haley Gray then singled but Turner had to wait to see if it would drop and thus only got to third. Kasidey Thompson put a bunt down the third-base line and was thrown out; Turner tried to score but was cut down at the plate. Atkins got two runners on as well in their half of the inning but Zarlingo fanned Sarah Schmoll to end the frame.

Zarlingo and Baylee Moses each had one-out singles in the third but nothing came of it and Atkins then scored 11 times before a batter was retired in the bottom of the third. There were two walks and a hit batter with the bases loaded and Mary Kate Brown finished it off with a liner to left that was misplayed, clearing the bases. Turner would get the only other LadyCat hit as she doubled to left center in the fourth; the LadyCats hit several other balls hard but Atkins was able to run them down. Turner and Zarlingo each had two-hit games for the LadyCats.