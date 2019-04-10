The Magazine Rattler and Lady Rattlers cleaned up in the Quad City meet in Mansfield.

The meet did not track points, though Magazine’s boys scored 171, but instead handed out medals to athletes for finishing in the top three.

For the boys that meant first place medals for Chase Gibson in the high jump, Caleb Hyatt in the shop put, Kaedon Trejo in the pole vault, Tatum Scott in the 400-meter dash, and Levi Wright in the 3200-meter run.

Taking second place medals were Xeng Yang in the discus, Josh Cox in the pole vault, Trejo in the 300-meter hurdles, Jesse Witt in the 400-meter dash, the 4x800-meter relay team of Witt, Wright, Joseph Posey and Cox in the 4x800-meter relay; and the 4x400-meter relay team of Witt, Tsim Neej Vang, Scott and Jacob Hall.

Collecting third place medals were Hyatt in the discus, Trejo in the 110-meter hurdles, and Jacob Hall in the 400-meter dash, and the 4x100-meter relay team of Yang, Vang, Nate Bryan and Hyatt.

The girls scored 118.16 points with Tannea Thomas winning the shot put.

Taking second place medals were Hannah Smith in the pole vault, 110-meter hurdles, and 300-meter hurdles; Lauren Littleton in the 400-meter dash; and the 4x800-meter relay team of Michal-Ann Dobson, Lauren Ryan, Carlee Parrish and Marina Serna.

Collecting third place medals were Hannah Green in the pole vault and the 400-meter dash, Ryan in the 3200-meter run, and the 4x100-meter relay team of Littleton, Green, Kelsey Krigbaum and Becky Scott.