The Lady Rattlers hosted a rain-shortened Logan County Classic over the weekend in which they managed two games and were playing a third when the tournament was called dur to the weather.

Originally scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday morning, Magazine’s game with Booneville was moved to Friday night at 8 in hopes of speeding the tournament along due to the forecast.

The game actually began closer to 8:30 and was a disaster for the home team as they were no-hit in a 17-0 loss that saw Shelby Posey hit a pair of home runs for Booneville.

Emily Staton reached base after a strike out once for the Lady Rattlers and again when she was hit by a pitch.

Saturday morning after Booneville beat Lavaca the Lady Rattlers were pressed into action to see that Lavaca got its second game played. It was the second meeting of the schools in four days.

The Lady Rattlers took a 1-0 first inning lead in this one. Kylie Robinson doubled leading off the game and later scored on a passed ball.

Lavaca scored seven times in the bottom of the first on just two hits, one of which was of an infield variety. There were three walks, two hit batters and a couple of errors as well.

The Lady Arrows added a run in the second but Kiara Vasquez tagged out a runner at the plate trying to score on a passed ball to end the inning.

Vasquez would eventually leave the game and was replaced by Jazzman Corley, who handled two chances in left field flawlessly.

After Magazine left runners on the corners in the top of the — Staton and Vasquez had singles — Lavaca added two in the bottom of the third on three hits to lead 10-1 and the time limit was reached.

Magazine and Johnson County Westside, who lost to Mansfield, completing an inning in what would be the final action of the day. The Lady Rebels led 4-3 when the weather prevailed.

***

Before hosting their annual tournament, the Lady Rattlers managed only one game as their game in Mountainburg was postponed Thursday.

The Lady Rattlers fell behind 5-0 through one inning and trailed 11-0 after the Lady Golden Arrows pushed across six more in the third.

In the fourth Emily Staton became the first Lady Rattler base runner of the day but she was erased on a fielder’s choice and Lavaca would score four times in the bottom of the inning to end the game.