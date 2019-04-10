Booneville doesn’t finish second at Bearcat Stadium very often, but last Monday second was good enough for first.

Five second place finishes, along with a pair of event wins, helped push the Bearcats to the team title win in the annual Bearcat Relays.

The Bearcats finsihed with 111 points, beating rival Ozark, who had 98 points.

The event wins were Ty Goff, claiming the 800-meter run in 2:17.66, and Evan Schlinker going 20’ 10” to win the long jump.

Schlinker would total 33.5 points, just short of the 36 Keystan Durning of Ozark scored for the high point award.

One of the Bearcat second place marks was also in the long jump as Ethan Dobbs covered 19’ 6 ½”. Also second was Schlinker in the 200-meter dash at 23.81, Dobbs in the high jump at 5’ 8”, and Marcus Nichols in the discus with a toss of 127’ 1”.

Finishing third at the meet were Schlinker in the 400-meter dash at 53.50, Dobbs in the triple jump at 39’ 8 3/4”, Andrew Robertson in the 100-meter dash at 11.82 and both the 4x400-meter (Schlinker, Goff, Robertson and Jeremy Elliott in 3:59.37) and the 4x100-meter (Dalton Ritchie, Goff, Robertson and Dobbs in 46.37) relay teams.

Taking fifth was Noah Reyes in the shot put at 40’ 3”, Goff in the pole vault at 8’ 6”, and the 4x800-meter relay team of Dalton Tatum, Landon Shackleford, Ethan Wooldridge and Landon Beckett in 11:22.18.

Cort Mizell was sixth in the shot put at 39’ 5” and Elliott was sixth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.21.

Placing seventh was Ritchie in the 110-meter hurdles at 20.21 and Tatum was eighth in the 800-meter run at 2:32.17.

Following Ozark in the standings were Clarskville with 87 points, Paris with 79, and Lamar with 67.

Girls

With Brooklyn Zarlingo winning the pole vault by her school record 9’ vault, and finishing second in the triple jump at 32’ 10” and long jump at 16’ 6”, the Lady Bearcats scored 38.5 points.

Lily Taylor was second in the pole vault at 8’ 6” and Zarlingo was tied for fourth in the high jump to round out the scoring.

Westville, Okla., easily won the meet, scoring 162.5 points. Ozark was a distant second with 92 points, Mansfield was third with 77 and Lamar fourth with 74.

Paris’ Ashtan Swanson scored 40 points and as the high point award winner.

Quad City Meet

Brooklyn Zarlingo wasn’t close to finished after her Bearcat Relays performance.

In Mansfield Thursday she won four events and was second in another, picking up five medals in the meet which handed out medals for first through third places.

Zarlingo won the high jump (4’ 10”), the triple jump (32’ 4.5”), the 100-meter dash (13.73), and the pole vault, again matching the school record 9’ vault. She was second in the long jump at 15’ 5.5”.

Keara Ross was fifth in the 100-meter dash to complete the Lady Cat scoring.

Winning medals in the boys division were Evan Schlinker winning the triple jump, placing second in the long jump Nate Riley tied for second in the high jump, and Cort Mizell third in the shot put.

Andrew Roberterson was fifth in the 100-meter dash, Schlinker was sixth in the 100, and Dominic Helms was seventh in the shot put.