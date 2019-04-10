The Bearcats weren’t expected to be at home last week but when Jessieville’s park was standing in water, a double header with the Lions was moved to the Billy Kiersey Baseball/Softball Complex Friday night.

The move worked out for the Bearcats (9-7, 6-3 Conference 3A-4) in a sweep that came after Atkins completed a regular season sweep of them on Tuesday.

Bearcats 15, 15

Jessieville 1, 0

Carson Ray picked up his fourth win against no defeats in the opener. He struck out seven Lions also drove in four runs, starting with a double in the first inning.

Before the first frame ended, Blakely Cobb doubled Carson Ray home, an error plated a run and singles by Cam Brasher and Randon Ray made it 5-0.

Cobb would later hit a home run matching Carson Ray’s 3-for-4 game and also driving in three runs. Randon Ray had a two hit game and drove in three as well. Ty Goff, who led off the game with Gabe Fennell out sick, also had two hits.

Briar Ledbetter accounted for the lone Jessieville run with a sacrifice fly that scored Chris Pederson, who had doubled for what would be the only hit for the Lions.

Ethan Dobbs (2-0) started the second game and threw three innings for the win. He was also involved in a steal of home that got the Lions coaching staff stirred up in what would be an eight run second inning.

Dobbs drove in three runs in the game as well, going 2-for-4, matching the three driven in by Jacob Herrera, who was 2-for-3.

Goff also had his second two hit game of the day out of the leadoff spot.

Atkins 10 Bearcats 6

The Bearcats took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Brandon Ulmer took Ben Jackson deep for his second home run of the season.

Jackson issued two walks before getting out of the inning without further damage and the Bearcats would leave 10 aboard in the loss.

Atkins used a couple of errors a hit batter and a couple of walks to take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first and the Red Devils would chase Gabe Fennell in the third inning while building a 9-1 lead.

The Bearcats loaded the bases in the third on a single by Ray, a walk to Blakley Cobb and a single by Michael Hesson but a strike out looking and a ground out kept them at bay.

The Bearcats would get to Jackson for two in the fourth. A single by Fennell and a double by Ulmer set up Carson Ray, who doubled both home to make it 9-3 but the Red Devils scored one in the bottom of the inning on another error — the Bearcats committed five of them.

In the sixth the Bearcats got a one out single from Ethan Dobbs and Fennell reached on an Atkins error. Dobbs would score on a passed ball and Fennell on a single by Ulmer that included a two-base error, and Ray scored Ulmer with his third hit, before a pair of third strike calls ended the inning.

The Bearcats went in order in the seventh.