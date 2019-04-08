LAVACA — Lavaca baseball coach Mark Headley has lived an idyllic life: a wife, two healthy kids, a job he loves.

Occasionally, though, life tends to stop you in your tracks. That happened the moment Headley handed Dylan Ellison a baseball uniform.

"I've been watching him for a few years, because I hadn't gotten a chance to coach him until this year, and he amazes me," Headley said. "He works hard and is a great, great kid."

Dylan Ellison isn't unlike most teenage boys. He loves fast cars, girls, and probably spends too much time fidgeting with his cellphone.

Dylan Ellison also has one hand.

Ellison, who will celebrate his 19th birthday later this year, was born with radial clubhand, a deficiency along the preaxial, or radial side of the extremity, preventing Ellison from use of his right arm.

Ellison throws left, and then, catching the ball with his left hand, quickly removes his glove for the return throw.

"When I was little, I had a left-handed glove and a right-handed glove," Ellison said. "I would catch it with right hand and throw it with my left. (But) it was too hard to have two gloves, so my dad said, 'Use a left-handed glove, take it off, and throw it and you'll be fine.'

"Now, I try to throw it and get my glove back on before it's hit right back at you."

Ellison's parent, Patrick and Julie, are sitting in lawn chairs not far from the dugout as the kid in the No. 10 jersey strides to the plate.

"Ball one," yells the umpire.

Then, in one fluid motion, Ellison smacks a grounder off the tip of the pitcher's glove. As the pitcher races to retrieve the ball, the speedy Ellison has already crossed first base.

"Safe," yells the field umpire.

Radial clubhand

Dylan Ellison was born with a significantly smaller right hand, almost toddler-like.

"He's got more than one deformity, but radial clubhand was the diagnosis," Julie explained. "When he was born, it was one per every 100,000 (births)."

"What happens is, when he's developing in the womb, the tendons grew across the bones," explains dad Patrick Ellison. "He had his first surgery when he was 6 months old."

There would other surgeries.

But life as a kid wasn't any different than it would be for someone next door or down the block.

"We never treated him any different," says Julie.

"To be honest, growing up was about same as is now," Ellison said. "Until I was probably about 3, I had my arm in a cast. My dad thought it was the funniest thing — like I was going to slap it around like I was invincible."

Lefty hitter

Ellison's actually one of the lucky ones. The Lavaca senior, who plays first base and occasionally pitches, can actually grip a baseball bat.

He and his dad didn't let the issue become a handicap.

"I hear it's sort of common; it's not as rare as they say it is," Dylan Ellison said. "Most kids born this way, they don't have all their fingers. I don't have two bones in my forearm; I have one. They took one out because it was all the way grown out."

Last Wednesday, Ellison did something far more unusual than swinging a baseball bat with one hand — he had two hits in the same inning of the Golden Arrows' 16-1 win over Magazine.

Baseball, something he and his dad loved from the time he was a toddler, became a common thread in the Ellisons' lives. His younger brother Evan, a sophomore, also plays baseball.

To put on the Lavaca uniform means the world to his parents — just don't tell them you feel sorry for him.

"Not at all," Dylan Ellison said. "In little league, when I'd mess up, everybody would say, 'Aw ...' and that would just make me mad.'

"I just wanted to be treated like everybody else."

Adjustments

Ellison has had five official at-bats this season; three singles, a ground-out and a pop-out.

"My dad taught me how to swing differently in little league," Ellison said. "He told me to hold it with two hands, so that when the ball comes to you, let go and step out so your body will square it (the pitch). You can dip your shoulder, too."

That wouldn't be the same as Ellison got older.

"When I got to high school, I couldn't do it that way," he said. "I was too slow. So I had to use two hands and kind of whip it."

"If I could do again, I'd probably teach him to bat right-handed," Patrick said. "He could follow through further with his weight."

'Oblivious'

As he grew older, more confident to his surroundings, Ellison became oblivious to those watching him — whether they were teammates or opposing players.

"Eventually, it got to where all these people were seeing me do this and I was oblivious to the fact nobody had ever seen this before," he said. "I played first, and my dad told me to pretty much go over there and not let anything past me."

"To be honest, I was probably harder on him than anyone else," Patrick said. "When he'd strike out, he knew he had to run to the fence. If he struck out once, or the ball got by him to the fence, I would make him run.

"But I never asked him to do anything he couldn't do, but there isn't anything he can't do."

He respects the game, its history, the culture.

"Ever since I was about 7 and started watching the Arkansas Razorbacks, and about that time we (Lavaca) had a kid named Steffan Espinoza that was real good, I'd go outside with my dad and play catch," Ellison said. "I would say, 'I'm the Arrows and you're whoever you want to be.'

"I always wanted to be an Arrow."

Wanna pitch?

This year, on a whim, Headley asked Ellison if he could pitch. He wouldn't be the first one-handed pitcher to ever grace the mound.

Former major leaguer Jim Abbott, a lefty like Ellison, once pitched a no-hitter.

Ellison has appeared in two games this season, one good, one not so much.

"I like his arm," Headley said. "I said, 'Let's pitch him!' He's done well; he got a little nervous the other night after he gave up a home run. But what he does, including playing first base, is pretty impressive. Not only is he a good player, he's a good team player. This kid sits in this dugout cheering on these guys.

"He's one of those guys you've got to have around."

"Pretty much, it's about going out there and showing something different," Ellison said.

Football, too

Ellison also played tackle on Brian Schlinker's football team.

"I was going to play tight end, but we didn't have big enough guys, I guess, so they put me at tackle," Ellison said. "To me, I guess it's just another way to stay in shape for baseball. I like football, and everything about it, but baseball is my sport."