With Brooklyn Zarlingo placing second in three events and third in another, the Lady Bearcat track team accumulated 36 points at the 15th annual Magazine Taiger Relays Tuesday.

Zarlingo was second in the second in the pole vault with a state qualifying 9 foot vault.

She was second in the high jump (4’ 8”), second in the long jump (15’ 9”), and third in the triple jump (31’ 9”).

The Lady Bearcats also got a third place finish from Lily Taylor in the pole vault at 8’.

Keara Ross finished tied for ninth in the high jump.

The Lady Bearcats were ninth amonth the 17 schools competing.

In the boys division Evan Schlinker accounted for 14 of his team’s 19 points by finishing second in the long jump at 20’ 11.5” and third in the triple jump (40’ 4”).

Nate Riley was also fourth (6’) in the high jump.