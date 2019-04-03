Including state meet qualifying marks by Chase Gibson, Caleb Hyatt, and Hannah Green, the Magazine Rattlers scored in 10 and the Lady Rattlers scored in 12 events at the 15th annual Mansfield Tiger Relays last week.

The Rattlers scored 43.5 total points to finish fifth in the 17-team field.

A tiebreaker victim, Gibson was second in the high jump, although clearing 6’ 3”. He was also fourth in the long jump at 19’ 9 1/2”.

Hyatt had a discus throw of 125’ 1”, which was good enough for third at the meet, and he finished just out of the scoring in the shot put by a half inch at 39’ 6”.

Jesse Witt was second in the triple jump at 40’ 5” and was also 10th in the 400-meter dash.

Other fourth place marks went to Tatum Scott in the 400-meter dash at 53.86, and the 4x400-meter relay team of Witt, Scott, Tsim Neej Vang and Xeng Yang at 3:54.72.

Yang was sixth in the 300-meter hurdles at 46.53 and he was eighth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.57.

Also finishing eighth were Levi Wright in the 3200-meter run at 11:21.28, Josh Cox in the pole vault at 8’ 6” and Scott in a tie in the long jump at 19’ 2”.

With 60 points and a fourth place team finish, the Lady Rattlers were the top scoring team from South Logan County.

Green’s 8’ pole vault placed fourth and she ran a leg of the third place 4x400-meter relay team, along with Lauren Littleton, Hannah Smith and Becky Scott.

Green also teamed with Kelsey Krigbaum, Taryn Leslie and Scott to finish fifth in the 4x100-meter relay.

Clair Curtis led the way in single event points with seven from a tie for second in the shot put with a toss of 28’ 10”.

Smith was the leading point scorer with a pair of third place finishes in the hurdles — 17.9 in the 100-meters and 55.01 in the 300-meters. She was also seventh in the triple jump at 28’ 6”, eighth in the high jump at 4’ 4”, along with the 4x400-meter relay team.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Michel-Ann Dobson, Lauren Ryan, Carlee Parrish and Marina Smerna finished fourth at 12:12.49, and Ryan also added a fourth place finish in the 3200-meter run at 15:03.21.

Leslie added a sixth place triple jump at 29’ 8 1/2” and Scott added a sixth in the 400-meter dash at 1:13.18.

Parrish was seventh in the pole vault, clearing 7’ and Littleton was seventh in the 200-meter dash at 30.2.

Airedale Relays

On Friday the Magazine track squads traveled to Alma where Chase Gibson was second in the long jump with a jump of 19’ 8’ and sixth in the high jump at 6 feet.

Tatum Scott was second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.55 and he was eighth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.10.

Xeng Yang was sixth in the 300-meter hurdles at 47.28 and Jesse Witt was eighth in the triple jump at 39’ 1”.

The 4x800-meter (Josh Cox, Levi Wright, Witt and Joseph Posey) and the 4x100-meter (Yang, Nate Bryan, Tsim Neej Vang and Jacob Hall) were both seventh with times of 9:44.07 and 50.48, respectively.

Hannah Green again cleared 8’ in the pole vault and was second and Carlee Parrish was eighth at 6’ 6” and the Lady Rattlers also had two score in the triple jump with Hannah Smith fifth at 30’ 3”, and Taryn Leslie eighth at 29’ 1.5”.

Smith also scored in three other events, going fourth in the 100-meter hurdles at 17.97, seventh in the 300-meter hurdles (55.25) and a tie for seventh in the high jump at 4’ 6”.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Michel-Ann Dobson, Lauren Ryan, Parrish and Marina Smerna was sixth with a time of 12:22.37.