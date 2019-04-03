Atkins completed a regular season sweep of the Booneville Bearcats and Lady Cats in games played in Atkins yesterday.

In the baseball game Brandon Ulmer hit his second home run of the year in the top of the first but the Red Devils built a 9-1 lead through three innings and held on to win 10-6.

Ulmer had three hits and two RBI on the day and Carson Ray added three hits and three RBI.

Gabe Fennell was the starter and took the loss for the Bearcats (7-7, 4-3 Conference 3A-4). Ben Jackson was the Atkins (8-4, 7-1) starter, beating the Bearcats for the second time this year.

Softball

Atkins (3-4, 2-2) scored 11 third inning runs and won 11-0. Mary Kate Brown had an inside the park grand slam in the inning.

Brooklyn Zarlingo and Brooke Turner had two hits apiece for the Lady Cats (6-4, 4-2)