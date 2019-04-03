Magazine will host its annual softball tournament and baseball classic this weekend at the Magazine Ball Park.

The softball tournament, which has a 10-team field, gets underway Friday with three games and will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday morning with Magazine facing Booneville.

The Friday schedule is as follows:

Game 1: 4 p..m., Danville v County Line

Game 2: 5:30 p.m.: Hackett v Mountainburg

Game 3: 7: p.m.: Loser Game 1 v Loser Game 2

The Saturday schedule is as follows:

Game 4: 9 a.m.: Booneville v Magazine

Game 5: 10:30 a.m.: Mansfield v J.C. Westside

Game 6: Noon: Loser Game 4 v Loser Game 5

Game 7: 1:30 p.m.: Lavaca v Winner Game 1

Game 8: 3 p.m.: Pangburn v Winner Game 4

Game 9: 4:30 p.m.: Loser Game 7 v Loser Game 8

Game 10: 6 p.m.: Winner Game 8 v Winner Game 5

Game 11: 7:30 p.m. Winner Game 7 v Winner Game 2

Game 12: 9 p.m.: Winner Game 10 v Winner Game 11

The baseball event will be played only on Saturday and features three teams with each team playing a pair of five inning games. The schedule is as follows:

Game 1: 10 a.m.: Magazine v Paris

Game 2: 11:30 a.m.: Paris v County Line

Game 3: 1 p.m.: County Line v Magazine