Booneville’s softballers have continued to hit the ball well and score runs, as evidenced by their 16 hits in two games last week. But too many walks and some untimely errors led to two setbacks last week, 9-6 to Charleston and 9-3 to Atkins.

The scheduled game against Perryville last Friday was rained out and will be made up at a later date to be determined.

Baylee Moses finally broke out from a slow start in the Atkins game, going 3-for-4 with a home run and a two-run triple to account for all the LadyCat RBIs in the game.

Booneville will make the long trip to Jessieville tomorrow and then face Lamar at home next Tuesday.

Charleston 9 LadyCats 6

Both teams scored a run in the first without benefit of a hit. The Lady Tigers plated a run on a passed ball, but Booneville struck back quickly as Brooklyn Zarlingo drew a walk and then a pickoff throw ended up in right field. A wild pitch sent her to third, from where she scored on a Baylee Moses sacrifice fly. CHS took a 3-1 lead in the second as another run came in on a passed ball, followed by an RBI groundout by Addison Newhart that scored Tayli Jones, who had doubled.

The Lady Tigers got four in the fourth, benefiting from two LadyCat errors, a hit batter with the bases loaded and a sacrifice fly. Booneville fought back with two in the fifth as Kasidey Thompson and Hannah Gregory both singled. Gregory was forced by Zarlingo, then Moses struck out but reached on a wild pitch which scored Thompson. Shelby Posey picked up Zarlingo with a single.

Charleston added two in the sixth with an RBI single from Sierra Montgomery and a bases-loaded walk to Sidney Tate before Booneville attempted a belated rally off Charleston pitcher Rylen Ross. Gregory hit a pop-up that fell between the shortstop and third baseman. She then beat the force-out throw on a grounder by Zarlingo and took third on a Moses flyout before Zarlingo stole second and Gregory swiped home when the catcher threw through. Posey’s RBI single plated Zarlingo and she went to second on the throw, from where she scored on Brooke Turner’s hit. But that was all they would get.

Posey and Gregory were each 2-for-3 with the former picking up two RBIs. Zarlingo crossed the plate three times and struck out eight Lady Tigers, six of them looking. But LadyCat pitching handed out 10 walks and the defense committed three errors.

Atkins 9 LadyCats 3

The Lady Red Devils scored first on an RBI single by pitcher Kayleigh Berkemeyer; Booneville got two runners on base on singles by Baylee Moses and Shelby Posey but they were left on second and third when Brooke Turner’s hard liner was right at the left fielder. Brooklyn Zarlingo managed to get out of bases-loaded jams in each of the second and third innings, but could not overcome an error in the fourth which eventually led to two Atkins runs.

AHS scored a fourth run on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth and tried to sneak another one across, but catcher Keara Ross was alert to the play and tagged the runner out at home. Moses then led off the bottom of the inning by sending a Berkemeyer 2-2 offering over the left field fence for her first home run of the season. Posey followed with a single but Booneville could do no further damage.

Atkins broke it open with five in the top of the seventh, with the big blow coming on a bases-clearing double by Mary Kate Brown. Booneville managed to get two in the bottom of the inning; Haley Gray singled and was forced out by Hayley Lunsford. The latter took second on a wild pitch before a Zarlingo hit sent her to third. Moses then dropped a looping liner in front of the right fielder who got a glove on it but couldn’t bring it in. She then overran it; both runners scored and Moses ended up at third. But that would be all for the LadyCats as they dropped their first conference game.

Moses finished 3-for-4 and drove in all the LadyCat runs; Gray, Posey and Zarlingo each had two-hit days. But Brown finished with three RBIs and took several hits away from the LadyCats, who nevertheless finished with 10 safeties on the day; again the defense struggled with three errors.