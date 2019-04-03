The Bearcats made up one postponemenst last week but would see another game pushed back due to the weather Friday.

In Thursday’s makeup game at Lamar the Warriors scored the eventual winning run in the bottom of the sixth to drop the Bearcats to 4-2 in Conference 3A-4 play and 7-6 overall.

The Bearcats had started the week with five inning wins over Mansfield and Paris on Monday and Tuesday.

Bearcats 16 Mansfield 5

The Bearcats came out of spring break swinging, and taking advantage of everything Mansfield gave them on Monday.

After Gabe Fennell needed just 11 first inning pitches the Bearcats scored six times on three hits in the bottom of the first.

Carson Ray drove in his first of three on the day with his first of three hits on the day and Michael Hesson drove in his first of three with a single to get the Bearcats started.

After a bases loaded walk by Randon Ray, Jacob Herrera drove in his first of three on the day with a sacrifice fly, and two more scored on passed balls.

In the home second Carson Ray (3-for-4) led off with a solo home run, his second of the season, and Hesson drove in Blakely Cobb (3-for-4). An error plated one run and a triple by Ethan Dobbs made it 11-0.

Fennell, got into trouble in the third. A pair of singles, one a bunt, and an error loaded the bases and Hunter Wilsey got the Tigers on the board with a single. A double by Aaron Brewer scored two and chased Fennell.

Cobb (2-0) got out of the mess, but not before an error and a ground ball scored two more for the Tigers to make it 11-5.

Hesson lined to right in the third that had Carson Ray going back to third to tag up, but after the ball was dropped Ray scored easily and a passed ball, and a wild pitch got one more home for a 15-5 lead.

A Carson Ray ground out scored a run in the fourth to make it 16-5 and Hesson followed Herrera to the mound to become the fourth pitcher of the day, as head coach Darby Ulmer kept three of the four used pitchers eligible to pitch the following day.

Mansfield used five pitchers, none who threw more than 30 pitches.

Bearcats 13 Paris 3

The first four hitters of the day reached — a hit batter, a walk and two errors — and Paris built a 2-0 lead in the first inning against Carson Ray.

Ray grounded out to score a run in the bottom of the first, then the Bearcats took the game over with the long ball.

It was 2-2 after Jacob Herrera flew out to left to score a run and Ethan Dobbs followed with a two run home run for the lead. It was Dobbs’ first of the year.

Brandon Ulmer went deep Leading off the home third — also his first — to start a seven run Bearcat third that put the game away.

Michael Hesson drove one home, an Eagle error got another, Herrera doubled home one, another error plated one, and a ground out by Ulmer became his second RBI of the inning and it was 11-2.

Ray (3-0) would throw the first four innings before turning it over to Dobbs in the fifth.

The Eagles got a run on a bases loaded walk by Anthony Potts before Dobbs retired the side.

The Bearcats ended the game early when Fennell doubled home Dobbs and scored on a single by Ray to make it 13-3.

Lamar 4 Bearcats 3

Lamar took a 1-0 first inning lead, taking advantage of the first of six Bearcadt errors and a passed ball during a strike out that ended the inning.

A hit batter and consecutive singles in the second gave Lamar a 2-0 lead.

The Bearcats tied the game in the third when Ethan Dobbs came home on a passed ball during a two out walk to Carson Ray and Blakely Cobb doubled home a run.

Jacob Key singled in a go-ahead run for Lamar in the fourth but the Bearcats got that run back in their fifth on a single by Cobb but Carson Ray was thrown out at the plate and the Cats would strand two aboard — of their seven on the day.

With the score still tied Randon Ray walked leading off the sixth for the Bearcats then stole second and third during a strike out by Jacob Herrera, but Dobbs popped out on the infield and Gabe Fennell did the same.

Two errors and a Justin Dillard single against Michael Hesson (0-4) gave Lamar the eventual winning run.