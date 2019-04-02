Schlinker and Dobbs have big days.

Although they won only two events – Evan Schlinker won the long jump and Ty Goff the 800-meter run – the Bearcats accumulated 111 points to win the annual Bearcat Relays Monday at Bearcat Stadium.

Schlinker jumped 20' 10" and Goff ran his race in 2:17.66.

Ozark was second with 98 points in Monday's meet, which had originally been schedule for March 4 but was postponed due to the weather. Ozarks' Keystan Durning scored 36 points to claim the high point award.

Clarksville was third with 87 points, Paris was fourth with 79 and Lamar was fifth with 67 points.

Besides the top spots the Bearcats also had second place finishes by Ethan Dobbs in the long jump and high jump, Marcus Nichols in the discus, and Schlinker in both the triple jump and 200-meter dash.

Schlinker was third in the 400-meter dash, Dobbs was third in the triple jump and both the 4x400- and 4x100-meter relay teams were also third.

The Lady Bearcats managed 38 points with Brooklyn Zarlingo scoring 30.5 of them. Zalingo won the pole vault at 9’, and was second in both the triple jump and long jump. Lily Taylor was second in the pole vault.

Paris' Ashtan Swanson was the high point award winner with 40 points but it was Westville, Okla., who ran away with the meet title, scoring 162.5 points.

Ozark was second in the girls division with 92 points, Mansfield was third with 77 and Lamar was fourth with 74.