FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorback Foundation announced Monday Quinn Grovey has joined its team as a Senior Director of Development.

"We are excited to welcome Quinn Grovey to the Razorback Foundation team," said Scott Varady, executive director of the Razorback Foundation. "Quinn’s leadership, knowledge, and relationships will enhance the ability of the Razorback Foundation to fulfill our mission. His insight as a Razorback student-athlete and former member of our Board of Directors, furthers his ability to share the impact our members have on more than 465 Razorback student-athletes. We are delighted he is joining our team and bringing his commitment to excellence in support of our mission."

Grovey most recently held the position of Senior Account Executive with IMG Razorback Sports Properties.

"During my days as a Razorback student-athlete, and as a former member of the Razorback Foundation Board of Directors, I have seen and experienced the positive impact the Foundation has had and will have on generations of Razorback student-athletes," said Grovey. "I always thought I would end up working for the Razorback Foundation someday, and having it come to reality is thrilling. I look forward contributing to our mission to support Razorback Athletics and getting to know our members throughout the state, region and country."

Grovey will continue his role as the radio color analyst for Razorback Football Broadcasts, entering his 22nd year as a member of the Arkansas Razorback Sports Network this fall. Prior to his role with IMG Razorback Sports Properties, Grovey held several positions in management and human resources with Walmart and Home Depot.

Fans interested in learning more about membership levels and benefits should contact the Razorback Foundation at (479) 443-9000 orgohogs@razorbackfoundation.com.