Originally scheduled for March 4, Bearcats Relays will be held this afternoon at Bearcat Stadium, kicking off a busy week of sports in south Logan County.

Also on tap today is Magazine baseball on the road at Lavaca.

Junior High Bearcat Relays, also postponed four weeks ago, is set for Tuesday and while Magazine is not scheduled to be in Monday’s field, the junior high Rattlers are planning to be in Booneville tomorrow.

Tuesday’s schedule also includes the Bearcat baseball and Lady Bearcat softball teams at Atkins with first pitches at 4:30.

Magazine’s Lady Rattler softball team will be in action Wednesday at Lavaca.

The Thursday schedule is a full one with both Booneville and Magazine track squads scheduled to participate in the Quad City Relays in Mansfield. The Bearcat baseball team is at Dover for a 4:30 game and Magazine’s baseball and softball teams are at Mountainburg for four o’clock games.

Friday’s schedule has Magazine hosting the beginning of the Rattler Classic. There are three games on Friday.

The Bearcat baseball team has a double header at Jessieville beginning at 4:30 on Friday as well and the Lady Bearcat softball team will also be at Jessieville.

Saturday’s docket includes the remainder of Rattler Classic, beginning with a 9 a.m. game between Booneville and Magazine. The Rattlers will also host County Line and Paris in a three game classic starting at 11 a.m. Each of the three games is scheduled for five innings.