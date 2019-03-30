ALMA — Chesnee Ellifrits wasn't going to miss her last home meet.

Not on Friday.

The Alma senior spent the day Friday competing in the Arkansas High School Science Fair. By 5:45 p.m., however, she was suited up — spikes and all — in time to run in the 100 intermediate hurdles.

She won, of course.

"It was an interesting day. I have an amazing mom," Ellifrits said. "She drove all the way to Conway to pick me up, then drove back to Alma so I could compete today. Luckily I got judged in time (Science Fair) and had an amazing race."

Chesnee Ellifrits didn't break any of previous records Friday. She won the 100 hurdles in a time of 16.65.

Her mom Melissa?

She might have broken a couple of records, too.

"I broke my PR a couple of weeks ago," Chesnee Ellifrits explained, "but my mom probably broke some (speeding) of those."

"Chesnee is very dedicated," Alma girls track coach Kathy Jones said. "She is the hardest worker. She's always at every practice we have and she leads by example."

Meanwhile, back in Conway, Ellifrits place second in the region in the Earth and Planetary Science category. The overall awards will be announced today between 3:30 and 4 p.m.

"Academically, she is incredible," Jones said. "(But) she wants to be everywhere. She enjoys it."

Van Buren's Callie Pixley had a terrific meet. She won the 300 intermediate hurdles with a time of 49.72. She also won the girls 100 meters and was third in the triple jump as the Lady Pointers won the team title with 119 points.

The Lady Pointers finished first, second and third in the triple jump. Gracie Carter won the event with a leap of 33-8. Chloe Cazzell was second (31-0) and Pixley placed third.

Van Buren senior Julia Clark won the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, respectively. Clark breezed past Greenwood standout Taylor Koeth in the two-mile with a time of 12:02.48.

Clark won the 1,600 with a time of 5:40.08.

Northside's Tamia Knauls was second in the 100 (13.32) and second in the long jump (15-1). The Lady Bears placed third overall with 65 points.

Alma teammates Haley White and Krystal Wise finished third and fifth, respectively, in the 300 hurdles.

Southside's Cole Alte won the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.53, helping the Mavericks to the overall boys team title.

The Mavericks' Gage Picard (12-0), Mason Gregory and Robinson Tran finished second, third and fifth, respectively, in the pole vault.

Greenwood's Christian Schaefer won the event with a leap of 12-6.

Northside was second and Van Buren third in the team totals.

The Grizzlies' Tyheem Procise was outstanding in the sprints, winning the 100 (10.94) and 200 (22.54). Teammate Greg Washington won the 400 with a time of 53.15.

Van Buren's Garrett Standifird won the discus with a throw of 130-9. He was second (49-7) in the shot put.

Ozark sophomore Keystan Durning is one of those athletes you stick in certain events because of athleticism. Such was the case Friday when he won the boys high jump with a jump of 6-2.

"I like to put in as much work as I can," Durning said. "I like to work hard; I like to do what others don't do."

Durning also competes in the 110 and 300 hurdles and the pole vault.

An outstanding football player, Durning was second (44.48) in the 300 intermediate hurdles and seventh in the 110 high hurdles Friday.