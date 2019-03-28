The Newport Greyhounds ended Spring Break with a Championship win in the Pioneer Classic. Teams in the tournament included Bay, Cave City, Pangburn, Rose Bud, Viola, Wonderview and Newport. The Hounds travelled to Batesville on Friday, March 22nd to take on the Wonderview Daredevils in their first game of the tournament. The Hounds were without three starters; Clark, Alcorn and Driver. Forrester claimed the win for the Hounds, 7-5. Forrester pitched five innings allowing four hits, followed by closer Lucky Loftis in the last inning who allowed only one hit. Craig Falwell led the team at the plate going 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs followed by Reynolds (2 for 4 and an RBI), Keedy (2 for 4), and Bain (1 for 4 and an RBI).

Saturday, the Hounds returned to Batesville and defeated the Rose Bud Ramblers, 14-7. Reynolds claimed the win on the mound, pitching four innings allowing four hits. Loftis closed the last two innings, allowing only a single hit. The Hounds excelled at the plate; Reynolds (2 for 5 with 2 RBIs), Keedy (1 for 5 with 3 RBIs), Loftis (1 for 5 with an RBI), Clark (1 for 5), Toumajan (1 for 4 with 2 RBIs) and Forrester (1 for 5 with 2 RBIs).

The Championship proved to be a battle between Newport and the Pangburn Tigers. Newport defeated Pangburn 11-10. Clark claimed the win pitching six innings, allowing nine hits. Keedy closed the game in the final inning and allowed two hits. Clark led at the plate (2 for 4 with 3 RBIs), followed by Reynolds (2 for 5 with 3 RBIs), Keedy (2 for 5 with an RBI), and Loftis (1 for 4).

Pictured are (back) Asst. Coach Preston Tarkington, Daryn Mann, Craig Falwell, Cash Forrester, Clemmie Alcorn, Chris Reynolds, Lucky Loftis, Artur Bain, Julius Clark, Head Coach David Smith, (front) Jeremy Jarrett, Brady Cook, Will Keedy, Stephen Toumajan, and Brayden Taylor.