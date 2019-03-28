MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Looking to get back to an even .500 in Southern Athletic Association play, Hendrix men's and women's tennis traveled Wednesday to Memphis, Tennessee, for a match against the Lynx.
Ultimately, the men’s and women’s teams fell 9-0.
With the loss, the men's team falls to 0-9 on the year with an 0-2 mark in Southern Athletic Association action, while the women's team falls to 3-6 overall and 0-2 in conference.
Nathan Hudson won a game on the men's side for Hendrix, while Sarah Glass won a set and fell 10-6 in the No. 5 singles spot.
WOMEN'S PLAY:
DOUBLES COMPETITION
1. Adan-Pol / Safarian defeated Shelby Worsham / Rebecca Sherman (8-3)
2. Doherty / McGough defeated Cooper Chimbel / Greer Ayers (8-2)
3. Bennett / Yarborough defeated Sara Hoopchuk / Sarah Glass (8-2)
SINGLES COMPETITION
1. Adan-Pol defeated Sherman (6-3, 6-2)
2. Safarian defeated Worsham (6-2, 6-2)
3. Doherty defeated Ayers (6-0, 6-1)
4. McGough defeated Chimbel (6-2, 6-3)
5. Bennett defeated Glass (6-2, 4-6, 10-6)
6. Sculco defeated Hoopchuk (1-0)
MEN'S PLAY:
DOUBLES COMPETITION
1. Shaw / Mortan defeated Luke Lefler / Nathan Hudson (8-0)
2. Chatteirjer / Lauture defeated Parker Work / Henry Dana (8-0)
3. Stitch / Lloyd defeated Copter Payakachut / Andrew Eveld (8-0)
SINGLES COMPETITION
1. Chatteirjer defeated Lefler (6-0, 6-0)
2. Lauture defeated Hudson (6-1, 6-0)
3. Shaw defeated Payakachat (6-0, 6-0)
4. Mortan defeated Work (6-0, 6-0)
5. Lloyd defeated Eveld (6-0, 6-0)
6. Gudiseuh defeated Hurst (6-0, 6-0)
Up next, Hendrix faces Centre and Midway at 8 a.m. Saturday from Danville, Kentucky.