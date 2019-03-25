The Tuckerman Bulldogs traveled to Pangburn Friday night to play in the White County Classic. The Bulldogs took on Junction City in the first game of the night and picked up the win with

Cameron Jones throwing a one hitter and striking out 7.

In game 2 of the night the Bulldogs got a 4-1 win over Pangburn. Jayden Shannon tossed a no hitter and struck out 6.

The Bulldogs returned to Pangburn on Saturday for the semi-final match up with Hillcrest. Tuckerman’s Bo Roberson picked up the win on the mound. Porter Hutchinson went 2-2 with 3 RBI and Ben Keton goes 2-3 with 4 RBI. The Bulldogs advance to the finals with a 15-0 victory.

The Bulldogs faced Palestine Wheatley in the finals on Saturday. Tuckerman picked up the 10-4 win in the White County Tournament Championship over Palestine Wheatley. Bo Roberson went 3 for 4 and had 3 stolen bases, Jayden Shannon went 2 for 3 with 1RBI, Nathan Gates went 3-4 with 3 RBI and the win on the mound. The Bulldogs are off to a great start. These wins help the Bulldogs improve their record to 9-0 on the season.