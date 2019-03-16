The Bearcats' Michael Hesson had three hits and Carson Ray pitched a complete game as Booneville routed Two Rivers, 15-0, in the first game of its 3A-4 doubleheader Friday.

Booneville (5-5, 3-0) won the second game, 10-2.

Blakley Cobb had two doubles in the first game and Cobb and Brandon Ulmer drove in two runs in the second game.

Randon Ray threw a one-hitter in the nightcap, with his older brother, Carson, doing the catching.

Charleston 3, Lincoln 1

Kalen Forst threw six innings of one-hit baseball Friday as Charleston edged Lincoln, 3-1, in 3A-1 West play.

Brayden Ross struck out the side in the seventh for the save.

Kaden Benge, Breckon Ketter and Drew Dooly drove in runs for the winners. Benge was 2-for-4.