GREENWOOD — In the top of the first inning of Thursday's game, the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs experienced a rarity, trailing their opponent.

Not for long, though.

The Lady Bulldogs answered in their half of the first with five runs to take control. Greenwood went on to an 11-1 run-rule win in six innings against Paris in a non-conference game between two of the top softball programs in the area.

"They (Paris) are a very good team and one through nine, they put the ball in play. ... We were a little shaky on defense, there were a couple of plays we should have made that gave them their run but we stepped up and made some big plays," Greenwood coach Ronnie Sockey said.

Through their first five games, the Lady Bulldogs (5-0) have outscored their foes 68-4.

"Offensively, we've had a lot of different girls (come through) in some situations and took advantage of their mistakes and found ways to score a lot of runs again," Sockey said. "If we can keep the bats going and see what we're capable of right now even off of good pitching, hopefully we'll get it ready by the end of the season."

The Lady Bulldogs got their five runs in the bottom of the first on just two hits as they took advantage of two Paris errors and several passed balls. Greenwood then scored two more runs in the second for a 7-1 lead.

Rheding Wagoner, the Lady Bulldogs' starting pitcher, settled in after the top of the first. Wagoner went on to toss five strong innings, allowing one earned run on four hits, striking out six.

"She started getting that change-up really working; her change-up was really good (Thursday)," Sockey said. "She got a lot of good pop-ups and good ground balls."

Haven Clements then entered the circle in the top of the sixth and retired the side in order.

Leading 9-1, the Lady Bulldogs ended the game with two runs in the bottom of the sixth, with Wagoner's RBI double ending things.

The top four hitters in Greenwood's batting order (Angela Price, Paxtyn Hayes, Mariah Hamilton and Ally Sockey) combined to go 7-of-13. Hamilton had a pair of RBI triples in the first and fourth innings and Sockey doubled and drove in three runs.

Paris (8-2) took its 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a one-out RBI single from Carli Haller, scoring Jadyn Hart. Hart was 2-for-3 for the Lady Eagles.

Both teams will be involved in tournament action starting Friday. Greenwood goes to the Farmington Tournament, while Paris will travel to southwest Arkansas, taking part at the Hope Tournament.