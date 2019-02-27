OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Sophomore Danielle Gibson has been named USA Softball Collegiate Co-Player of the Week, as announced on Tuesday (Feb. 26). The Murrieta, Calif., native made history at Bogle Park over the weekend at the plate — hitting for the home run cycle in just four innings.

“What a well-deserved honor for Danielle to be named USA Softball Collegiate Co-Player of the Week,” said head coach Courtney Deifel. “She’s been great for us offensively all year but what she was able to do this past weekend at Bogle is something we will never forget."

Gibson became just the second NCAA Division I softball player to hit for the home run cycle — a solo, two-run and three-run home run, and a grand slam against SIU-Edwardsville Saturday night (Feb. 23).

“For Danielle to hit four consecutive home runs would be a tremendous feat but then to consider that it was for the cycle, an accomplishment that only happened once and never in consecutive innings is incredibly special. It was awesome that her teammates set the table for her. What a cool moment for Danielle and for this program.”

She stands as the only athlete to do so in four innings, as she helped the Razorbacks to a five-run 15-3 win over the Cougars.

Her four home runs and 10 RBI stand as an SEC individual game high, as do the 16 bases she racked up over the night.

Only five other players have hit four home runs in a single game: Sydney O’Hara, Syracuse vs. NC State (2017); Carli Kayler, Troy vs. Appalachian St. (2016); Allie Anttila, Georgetown vs. Rutgers (2013); Rebecca Magett, Hampton vs. UMES (2010); Jill Iacono, Canisius vs. Saint Francis (PA) (2002).

Gibson finished with a .429 look at the plate and a .455 on base percentage. Her four home runs and one double combined for a 1.048 slugging percentage.

“I couldn’t have done this without my teammates. For them to have quality at-bats and hit well, I must give them credit, I owe all this to them,” said Gibson. “I’m still in shock of all that is happening and that I was able to achieve something like this, I’m just speechless. I know that I’m a good hitter, so when I stepped into that box in the first inning, I told myself just to go out there, swing like Danielle Gibson and hit like I know I can. Our hitting coach told me to stay true to who I was as a hitter and I did just that.”

The USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Week accolade for Gibson is the first for a Razorback since the 2017 season.

The Razorbacks will be back at Bogle Park this weekend, starting Feb. 28, for the Wooo Pig Classic. The Hogs will host Omaha, Nevada, Boston University, and Northwestern State over the course of the four-day tournament.