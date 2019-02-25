For the second time in three seasons, Vian's River Simon claimed an individual state wrestling title.

Simon won the 3A 182-pound weight class at Saturday's Oklahoma state wrestling championships, held at Oklahoma City's State Fair Arena.

He pinned Perry's Kohl Owen in 3:41 in the 182 finals to win state.

Simon, a senior who has signed to wrestle at the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., finished his season with an overall record of 25-1.

Vian also had a state runner-up, as Braylen Rodgers finished second in the 3A 106 class, falling in the finals 6-2 to Marlow's Tyler Lawson. Rodgers, a sophomore, finished his season 22-10.

The Wolverines had two wrestlers finish third in the state. Senior Whitt Fletcher got third in the 3A at 160 as he finished 15-6, while sophomore Cruz Partain was third in the 3A at 220, earning a 37-3 overall record.

Vian finished fourth in the 3A team standings with 66.5 points, as Perry won the 3A team championship.

In the 4A state wrestling finals, Poteau got a runner-up finish as senior Seth Ford placed second at 220. Ford, who finished 33-7, was defeated by Bristow's Luke Fortney in a fall at 3:06, as Fortney ended his season a perfect 28-0.

Sallisaw's top individual finisher was Kaleb Harris, who was fourth in the 4A at 113. Harris finished his senior season with a 27-8 record.

The 4A team state championship was won by Tuttle.