After trailing at halftime in Saturday night's Class 4A Area III regional championship game, the Muldrow Lady Bulldogs took charge.

Muldrow used an 8-0 run to end the third quarter and then overpowered Oologah in the fourth as the 4A No. 1 ranked Lady Bulldogs improved to 26-0 on the season after a 53-32 win in Checotah for the regional championship.

With the win, the Lady Bulldogs move into the 4A Area III title game in Catoosa, which will be played at 6:30 p.m. Friday against No. 7 Victory Christian.

In Saturday's win, Muldrow trailed 23-22 at halftime and was down 27-26 in the third before reeling off eight straight points to seize control. The Lady Bulldogs then outscored Oologah in the fourth, 19-5.

Taylen Collins led the Lady Bulldogs with 16 points, making 7-of-10 attempts from the field. She also had seven rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals.

Hannah Boyett added 15 points, making three 3-pointers as well. Boyett added seven boards, three steals and three blocks, while Chalynn Mayes was also in double figures with 10 points to go along with grabbing nine rebounds.

Spiro 54, Hugo 37

BOYS — A big second quarter proved to be the difference as the Bulldogs went on to win Saturday's 3A Area IV regional championship in Henryetta.

Spiro (21-4) will advance to Friday night's 3A Area IV championship game, set for 8 p.m. in Okemah. The 3A No. 6 ranked Bulldogs will face NOAA Conference rival Roland, which beat Spiro twice in the regular season.

Both Hugo and Spiro scored eight points apiece in the opening quarter before Spiro outscored Hugo in the second, 19-10, to take a 27-18 halftime lead. The Bulldogs then went up by double digits after three, 42-29.

Senior guard Tylor Perry finished with 32 points and also made five 3s. He also made all nine of his free-throw attempts.

Presley Kindrix added 12 points in the win for the Bulldogs.

Howe 77, Central 54

GIRLS — Three Lady Lions hit double figures as Howe prevailed in Saturday night's 2A Area II championship game held in Warner.

After trailing 16-13 after one quarter, 2A No. 2 ranked Howe went on a 24-11 second-quarter run to lead 37-27 at halftime. Then, the Lady Lions outscored 2A No. 13 Central 27-9 in the third as the margin grew to 28 points, 64-36.

Jalei Oglesby led the Lady Lions with 26 points, 17 of those coming in the third quarter. Sydnie Womack and Caitlyn Stacy each had 12 points apiece and both also made three 3-pointers.

For Central, Morgan Walker had 16 points and two 3s, Katelyn Baggs had 12 points and Crystal Ortiz added 11.

Howe (23-3) will advance to Friday's 2A Area II championship game in Checotah against Chouteau-Mazie, set for 6:30 p.m. The Lady Tigers (21-4) drop into the 2A Area II consolation round, also at Checotah, where they will play Rejoice Christian at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.