FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will face Texas A&M today, marking the second time this season the two squads have met and the 159th meeting overall. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Texas A&M is Arkansas’ most common opponent and the Razorbacks own a 103-55 advantage in the series, including a 57-14 advantage in games played in Fayetteville. With a 73-71 win at College Station to start SEC play this season, Arkansas is 7-4 versus the Aggies since A&M joined the SEC for the 2012-13 season.

In that win to start SEC play this season, Jalen Harris scored 15 points with nine assists and zero turnovers while Desi Sills scored a career-high 14, including 13 in the first half. Daniel Gafford had a double-double (11 and 11). However, the turning point in the game was, after Arkansas missed its first 14 3-pointers, Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe hit four straight to lift Arkansas to the win.

Notes

Isaiah Joe hit four 3-pointers at Auburn to remain the SEC leader in 3’s made with 91 while moving to seventh on the school’s single-season list. Joe took two charges and leads the team with 22 taken this season. He also had a steal and leads the team in that category with 39.

For the eighth time this season, Arkansas forced 20-plus turnovers in a game, forcing 21 at Auburn. The Razorbacks have forced 432 turnovers this season — second-most in the SEC.

The Razorbacks are one of two teams in the league to finish .500 or better in SEC play each of the last six years.

Daniel Gafford is one of just two players in the NCAA to shoot at least 60 percent from the field and average at least 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots. (Gafford 66.4% FG – 16.31 ppg – 8.77 rpg – 1.96 blks and Gonzaga’s Brandon Clarke 69.2% FG – 16.71 ppg – 8.29 rpg – 3.10 blks)

In addition to hosting Texas A&M, Arkansas will close the regular season by playing home Saturday games versus Ole Miss and Alabama.

