The Booneville Bearcats added a district tournament title to their regular season title Thursday night by beating second seeded Fountain Lake 41-21 in the 3A-4 finals at Two Rivers in Ola.

It was a 12-8 game in the final minute of the opening quarter but the Cobras managed just three more points by the 3:12 mark of the third quarter and trailed 29-11.

The Bearcats got 10 points apiece from Blakley Cobb and Grant Goers and nine from Nate Riley, with the later scoring all of his in the first half. Logan Bradley also had eight rebounds and blocked seven shots – Fountain Lake made only eight.

The Bearcats will play the four seed from the 3A-5 at 8:30 p.m. next Wednesday night in Perryville for a berth in the Class 3A state tournament.