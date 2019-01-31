RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. - Arkansas Tech baseball will open the 2019 season this weekend in Houston, Texas, as the Wonder Boys compete in the Houston Winter Invitational, which will be played at Minute Maid Park.

The Wonder Boys will play in three games, beginning with a 10 a.m. contest against Tarleton State on Friday, Feb. 1.

Tech will follow its first game of the season with a Saturday game against St. Mary's at 5 p.m. before closing the tournament with a 10 a.m. contest with No. 6 Texas A&M-Kingsville on Sunday. All three games will be played at the Minute Maid Park, in Houston Texas.

Live statistics are available at www.arkansastechsports.com.