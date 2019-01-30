Assumed to be the first in school history, Booneville clinched an outright conference title Tuesday night with a 72-61 win at Paris.

The did so by winning their 21st straight and are 21-1 overall and 12-0 in Conference 3A-4 play. The Bearcats lead everyone in the league by at least three games with only two to play.

Grant Goers was the scoring leader Tuesday with 23 points and he also had 15 rebounds and five assists. Logan Bradley added 19 point and 11 rebounds, Blakley Cobb scored 15 and Camryn Lawson had 10 assists.

Paris was led by Micah Duncan with 23 points and Dylan Krigbaum added 12 and Grayson Moore 11.

Paris 45 Lady Cats 24

Kieli Robinson scored 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead Paris in the girls game. Paris led by 10 at the half.

Baylee Moses led Booneville (5-17, 2-10) with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Danville 49 Rattlers 42

Magazine built a 17-point first half lead and led by as many as 12 in the third quarter before Danville pulled ahead in the final minute of the third quarter on an offensive rebound and score by Jarrique Henton. The Little Johns and led the rest of the way.

Eli Lane hit three 3s in the third quarter surge and led the Little Johns with 21 points. Hinton had nine rebounds.

Max Greb scored 15 to lead the Rattlers (5-16, 1-8).

Danville 53 Lady Rattlers 38

Kelsey Krigbaum and Kiara Vasquez scored 14 points apiece for the Lady Rattlers (8-15, 1-8).

Danville, who led by 11 at the half and built their lead to as many as 19 in the third quarter got 16 points from Lydia Stanley, 12 from Hally Rial, and 11 each from Alexis Minnie and Taylor Tippin.