Post season recognition since Booneville’s 15-0, Class 3A state championship season continued last week as Noah Reyes and Carson Ray were officially named to the Arkansas High School Coaches Association’s all star game rosters.

Ray and Reyes will also be joined at the game by head coach Scott Hyatt, who is an assistant to West head coach Brad Harris of Benton.

The selection to the staff is the second for Hyatt, who was the head coach of the 2014 game.

Ray and Reyes make 47 players picked for the game either by being named the outstanding back or outstanding lineman or being added to the roster to fill holes created by players who declined to play in the game.

Ray ran for 1,760 yards and a school record 32 touchdowns and scored a 33rd time on a reception and was the outstanding back of the league.

Reyes had 71 tackles, including a team best five sacks and team leading 28 for a loss. He broke up two passes, recorded a safety and forced four fumbles as well.

The initial West roster has no more than two players from any school. In included two players from Magazine’s Conference 2A-4 in Mountainburg’s Dylan Cagle and Hackett’s Brady Hester.

Hyatt is not the only Booneville connection to the all star coaching staff. Booneville native Tony Travis of Springdale Har-Ber is the Class 7A representative on the staff. Travis has twice been the West head coach in the game.

Joining Hyatt and Harris as assistants for the game, to be played at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway is Justin Ray of Benton, Kyle Jackson of Gurdon, Joel Wells of Harrison and Todd Eskola of Pulaski Robinson.

Volleyball and spirit all stars were also named last week, but the lists contained no Booneville or Magazine athletes.