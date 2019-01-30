Magazine started the second half of the Conference 2A-4 season with lopsided loses at Lavaca last Tuesday.

The Lady Rattlers put up the best fight of the night, leading after one quarter and within striking distance at the half, before a 61-40 loss.

The Rattlers were down 17-3 after a quarter but got within seven before halftime before falling 51-33.

The night began with a brutal loss for the junior high Rattlers.

Lavaca 61 Lady Rattlers 40

Hope Headley scored the game’s first points but Hannah Smith scored the next four and Magazine led.

A pair of Kiara Vasquez free throws tied the game at 6 and Vasquez scored again with 57 seconds left in the quarter and Magazine led 8-6.

It was 8-7 going to the second quarter but Magazine would not score until Smith hit two free throws with 13.9 seconds left in the half. She hit two more when fouled at the buzzer and it was 22-12.

That gave Lavaca six team fouls to Magazine’s eight. Lavaca wouldn’t have another until Vasquez picked up her fourth and fifth fouls and head coach Randy Loyd was assessed a technical foul for objecting to the sudden change from allowing physical play to not doing so.

In the next 57 seconds Lavaca was called for three fouls and Smith hit four more free throws but it was 36-19 at that point.

Kylie Robinson and Lavaca’s Julianne O’Dell exchanged 3s in the final 13 seconds of the quarter and it was 49-25. That would springboard Robinson to a 10 point night.

Smith led all players with 14 points. Avery Green scored 13, Sierra Lamb 12, and O’Dell nine for Lavaca.

Green pulled down nine rebounds for the Lady Rattlers.

Lavaca 51 Rattlers 33

A Max Greb 3 pointer with 6:08 to play in the first quarter made it 4-3 but Magazine did not score again until Greb got a shot to fall again with 6:32 left in the first half to make it 19-5.

Still, the Rattlers were able to battle back within 25-18 by the 1:12 mark, taking advantage of a lopsided foul count that saw Lavaca whistled 11 times before Magazine picked up its first.

With Mark Miller hitting his fourth 3, the Arrows pushed the lead back to 30-19 by halftime and were in control the rest of the way. Miller finished with 14 points.

He had scored six early points before sitting out the second quarter after hitting the floor hard, and Jodan Fenner doubled his total in the third quarter.

Magazine had eight players score in the game but after the 15 points by Greb the most would be four by Tatum Scott and Landen Gilbert.

Lavaca 56 Junior Rattlers 6

Lavaca pressed, pressed, and pressed some more, until they led by 30 in the third quarter.

An Ashton Droemer jump shot accounted for all of the Rattler points in the first quarter and Haden Littleton’s bucket 2:31 before halftime would be it in the second quarter as Lavaca led 28-4.

With Drake Grantham registering his 17th points with 1:33 left in the third quarter, passing the 16 by Kolby Glidewell, the Arrows built a 46-6 lead. Brendan Young scored the only Rattler points of the quarter.

With the clock running in the final quarter, the Arrows man-to-man turnover causing defense resulted in 10 more points, giving them 28 points in each half.

The Junoir High Rattlers (6-10, 0-5 Conference 2A-4)) also lost to Dardanelle 51-18 on Monday night.